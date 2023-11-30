Senzo Meyiwa: 'Mastermind still out there. It was NOT botched robbery' - Adv Nel
John Perlman interviews Advocate Gerrie Nel, Head of AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit.
The trial of the five men accused of the murder of Bafana Bafana ace goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 kicked off on Monday, but according to Advocate Gerry Nel, more than just the five should have been arrested.
"I would have expected other people to be with them because I have said it all along; I do not believe that this was a robbery that went wrong," he said.
Nel says it's clear that it was a contractual killing.
He's convinced that the police know who the mastermind behind the murder is and that it's just a matter of time before it becomes public knowledge.
RELATED: Gun used in Senzo Meyiwa murder stolen from cash-in-transit robbery, court hears
RELATED: Meyiwa trial: DNA found at scene excludes all accused - senior forensic analyst
RELATED: Senzo Meyiwa died within minutes of being shot, pathologist tells court
RELATED: Senzo Meyiwa: Warder lays assault complaint against 3 accused after court fight
Since the restart of the trial, there has been progress.Adv. Gerrie Nel, Head of Private Prosecution Unit – AfriForum
It would have been better to have the mastermind with these people in court.Adv. Gerrie Nel, Head of Private Prosecution Unit – AfriForum
There must be somebody else.Adv. Gerrie Nel, Head of Private Prosecution Unit – AfriForum
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Senzo Meyiwa: 'Mastermind still out there. It was NOT botched robbery' - Adv Nel
More from Local
Eyewitness News bags two awards at 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year ceremony
Eyewitness News online sub-editor Zongile Nhlapo won in the Opinion category, and reporter Kgomotso Modise did us proud by sharing a win in the innovation in journalism category.Read More
How Shein is affecting local businesses
Shein has become a major player in the retail landscape, but at a major cost to local companies.Read More
Leave seals alone! Cape Town introduces R3000 spot fines
The City of Cape Town will start enforcing local by-laws to prevent people from touching or feeding seals.Read More
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial
South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers.Read More
'Bathong! This is wild': X reacts to the one item Tyla NEVER leaves SA without
[WATCH] South African food versus America: Grammy-nominated Tyla settles the debate once and for all.Read More
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA
If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst
A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts.Read More
Accused in Meyiwa murder trial to face judgement for 2019 drug-dealing case
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, one of the five men accused in the murder trial, is being tried for possession of ammunition and dealing in drugs in connection to the 2019 case he was arrested for in May 2020.Read More
Additional generation capacity plan in the offing, hints Electricity Minister
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa noted a need for more reliable energy generation beyond Eskom and the generators availed by China.Read More