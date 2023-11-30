Ukraine, resisting Russian invaders for 644 days, is still being pummeled
Mike Wills interviews Professor Abel Esterhuyse, Head of the Department of Strategic Studies in the Faculty of Military Science at Stellenbosch University.
Listen below.
On 24 February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine in an escalation of the 2014 Russo-Ukrainian War.
Almost two years later, Ukraine says it will keep on fighting Russia and won’t “back down” despite doubts over Western support.
According to Ukraine’s air force, Russia launched 21 drones and three cruise missiles at Ukraine overnight.
Some analysts suggest Russian President Vladimir Putin will not seek peace until after the 2024 US election.
Since Ukraine launched its counter-offensive:
- It's had a "surprisingly successful" maritime dimension
- Ukraine has succeeded in isolating the Crimean Peninsula
- In terms of their ground offensive, they haven't seen a significant breakthrough, but they have succeeded in eroding Russia's fighting capacity and capabilities
Russia is struggling to make progress and breakthroughs in areas around the city of Avdiivka, adds Esterhuyse.
RELATED: (LISTEN) NATO vs Putin: Who is to blame for the war in Ukraine?
RELATED: Russia claims Ukraine tried to assasinate Putin, launches retaliatory attacks
RELATED: War in Ukraine: 'Morally correct for South Africa to remain neutral'
Russia is paying a relatively high price for what they are trying to do in that city area.Abel Esterhuyse, Department of Strategic Studies, Faculty of Military Science (Stellenbosch University)
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pexels: Matti Karstedt
More from World
COP28: how bad climate change is already and what we need to do to tackle it
Global temperatures have surged over the past year, with the monthly global average surpassing 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.Read More
COP28: How 7 policies could help save a billion lives by 2100
If changes are not made climate change could kill a billion people.Read More
History will judge Henry Kissinger's southern African interventions as a failure
The former US secretary of state’s took great interest in southern Africa in the mid-1970sRead More
‘World’s saddest elephant’ dies in the Philippines zoo after decades in solitude
Mali the elephant died at the age of 43.Read More
COP28: Rich countries pledge $400m to help poor ones with climate catastrophes
The EU, US and UK, amongst others, announced a contribution of roughly $400 million to the 'loss and damage' fund.Read More
'We've opened the gates of hell': Can COP28 climate talks meet the urgency?
As nations prepare for a fortnight of intense negotiation, the stakes are higher than they have ever been.Read More
Social media responds to Kissinger's death at 100: 'Only the good die young'
Nobel Peace Prize winner and controversial political figure Henry Kissinger has died at 100 years old.Read More
8-year-old child among those killed in Israeli raid on West Bank - The Guardian
Israel's assault on Palestine has spread beyond Gaza, with four people allegedly being shot by the Israel Defense Forces in Jenin.Read More
'Pro-Palestine marches cross the line into incitement of violence towards Jews'
The SA Jewish Board of Deputies responds to the rise in marches supporting Palestine.Read More