On this day in 1872: England, Scotland meet in first international football game





On a late autumn Saturday in 1872, several thousand people gathered in the west of Scotland to witness sporting history.

Spectators in Hamilton Crescent in Patrick, now part of Glasgow, paid a shilling each to watch the world’s first official international football match between Scotland and England on 30 November.

This is where it all began! Scotland v England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿30th November 1872. FIFA acknowledge this as the world's first international football match. And still today for me the most special game. My beloved England against the auld enemy. pic.twitter.com/eyj88zTHTh ' PAUL BRENNAN🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸♥️🕊️☮️ (@PaulBre80241140) June 14, 2022

The game was a huge success and the quality of football on display received high praise in the media for months, the Scottish Football Association says.

While the match ended in a 0–0 draw, spectators were incredibly impressed.

Over 150 years and 115 meets later, the teams came together earlier this year to commemorated the historical game in an anniversary heritage match.

Fans of all ages were in high spirits all around when Scotland hosted England.

Unlike the very first time these two sides met, England walked away with a 3–1 victory.

