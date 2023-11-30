Deferred NHI bill, not fit for purpose says business organisations





Lester Kiewit speaks to Martin Kingston of B4SA, about why they feel the NHI Bill in its current form should not be approved.

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday afternoon deferred, without explanation, the passing of the National Health Insurance Bill.

The bill, intended to provide universal health access for all South Africans, has been moving through the parliamentary process since 2019 and was scheduled for final adoption on Wednesday.

Last week, business organisations wrote to Parliament and the deputy president to express their concern that public input had largely been ignored.

Martin Kingston, chairman of Business 4 South Africa says in it's current form, the bill won't be able to acheive what it sets out to do.

At the moment, we don't think it's implementable. Martin Kingston, Chairman - Business 4 South Africa

Kingston says the National Council of Provinces failed to the consider the feedback it received from agencies including the National Department of Health:

We have real reservations about whether it's currently structured is fit for purpose. Martin Kingston, Chairman - Business 4 South Africa

Currently, adds Kingston, the bill fails to provide for the utilization of all resources and skills available in South Africa, including those in the private sector:

So, we welcome the fact that there's a deferral. Martin Kingston, Chairman - Business 4 South Africa

Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, has said that the process is not over.

"I don’t think there should be any panic with regards to the passing of the NHI Bill. The president will do whatever is necessary to ensure that bill passes constitutional muster and that it delivers to its ultimate objective."

