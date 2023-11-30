Military murderers? Claims of a SANDF 'torture squad' revealed
Lester Kiewit speaks to Hennie van Vuuren of OpenSecrets about an investigation which reveals a dark and deadly side to SANDF operations.
A four-part EXPOSE in the Daily Maverick claims to uncover a so-called 'torture squad' with in the South African Defence Force (SANDF).
The evidence collected by Open Secrets implicates at least four units of the SANDF in crimes, some of which date back to four years to 2019.
Open Secrets director Hennie van Vuuren says the evidence they've collected is extraordinary:
It's evidence we collected while looking into the murder of Franz Mathiba.Hennie van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets
Lieutenant-Colonel PN “Frans” Mathipa, a member of the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State unit, was shot in the head and killed by unknown assassins in August.
Speaking about the murder, van Vuuren told CapeTalk's John Maytham in August that, "a diligent investigator might have been killed by the SANDF in order to prevent his doggedness from uncovering the guilt of members of the special forces of the Defence Force,".
He opens up about the evidence for their claims detailed in the Daily Maverick:
These were people within the public service who came forward. Members of the public themselves who have told an incredible story of torture and possibly murder involving members of the military.Hennie van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets
Open Secrets claims it has uncovered a series of "deeply disturbing events" in which Special Forces members assisted by members of the Military Police and Defence Intelligence are fingered.
All this raises concerns of a large-scale criminal conspiracy within the SANDF writes van Vuuren in the third part of the expose.
RELATED:Open Secrets probe links SANDF to assassination of Hawks investigator
Source : @SANDF_ZA/Twitter
