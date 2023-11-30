Light at the end of the rent tunnel? Gov subsidy targets first time homeowners
Clement Manyathela speaks to National Housing Finance Corporation program manager, Matthews Sidu.
(Listen to the in-depth discussion below)
Low-cost housing is hard to come by in the current market.
To make homeownership a more accessible for low-income earners, the National Housing Finance Corporation, under the Department of Human Settlements, provides a First Home Finance subsidy.
This is a once-off housing finance subsidy that allows qualifying beneficiaries to buy or build their first home on an affordable basis.
Normally they will purchased [a home] through a mortgage-back loan… we reduce the installment making it affordable to them over a long term, or we actually reduced the balance of that home loan so that they get to pay a little bit less.Matthews Sidu, program manager – National Housing Finance Corporation
In cases where people are looking to build, they can build their first home with the full subsidised amount or combine it with money they have saved.
The policy covers both rural and urban areas.
South African citizens and legal permanent residents whose household income is from R3 501 to R22 000 can qualify.
Applicants must be permanently employed or self-employed.
If you work and you can show us that you actually earn that amount, we’ll be able to assist you when you buy or build a property.Matthews Sidu, program manager – National Housing Finance Corporation
You do not have to pay anything additional to receive the subsidy.
The subsidised amount is based on how much you earn – the more you earn the less the subsidy will be.
Find out more about First Home Finance on the National Housing Finance Corporation website.
This article first appeared on 702 : Light at the end of the rent tunnel? Gov subsidy targets first time homeowners
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/build-a-house-house-for-sale-4503738/
More from Lifestyle
Struggling with low libido? Tips and tricks to get you back in the mood
When it comes to having sex having both parties in the right mood is crucial, but sometimes this takes a bit of work.Read More
Discovery Insure drive trends: how fuel price impacts driving behaviour
Discovery Insure has released its latest drive trends and come up with some interesting observations.Read More
ChatGPT turns 1!
What the AI chatbot’s success says as much about humans as technology.Read More
HIV is still a leading killer in Africa despite medical breakthroughs
About 38 million people around the world are living with HIV.Read More
Leave seals alone! Cape Town introduces R3000 spot fines
The City of Cape Town will start enforcing local by-laws to prevent people from touching or feeding seals.Read More
Miss SA, Natasha Joubert launches education programme for women in tech
Miss SA, Natasha Joubert joins The Flash Drive for her first in-person interview in Cape Town and chats about her latest project.Read More
Personal finance rules you MUST stick to, and those it's ok to break (sometimes)
Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares his 'breakable' and 'unbreakable' personal finance rules, and explains why - on The Money ShowRead More
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified?
Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting up to over R40 for the month.Read More
There is a science to getting rich – author
Aubrey Masango speaks to author and consultant of Change Creator SA, Stanley Beckett.Read More