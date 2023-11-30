



Clement Manyathela speaks to National Housing Finance Corporation program manager, Matthews Sidu.

Low-cost housing is hard to come by in the current market.

To make homeownership a more accessible for low-income earners, the National Housing Finance Corporation, under the Department of Human Settlements, provides a First Home Finance subsidy.

This is a once-off housing finance subsidy that allows qualifying beneficiaries to buy or build their first home on an affordable basis.

Normally they will purchased [a home] through a mortgage-back loan… we reduce the installment making it affordable to them over a long term, or we actually reduced the balance of that home loan so that they get to pay a little bit less. Matthews Sidu, program manager – National Housing Finance Corporation

In cases where people are looking to build, they can build their first home with the full subsidised amount or combine it with money they have saved.

The policy covers both rural and urban areas.

South African citizens and legal permanent residents whose household income is from R3 501 to R22 000 can qualify.

Applicants must be permanently employed or self-employed.

If you work and you can show us that you actually earn that amount, we’ll be able to assist you when you buy or build a property. Matthews Sidu, program manager – National Housing Finance Corporation

You do not have to pay anything additional to receive the subsidy.

The subsidised amount is based on how much you earn – the more you earn the less the subsidy will be.

Find out more about First Home Finance on the National Housing Finance Corporation website.

This article first appeared on 702 : Light at the end of the rent tunnel? Gov subsidy targets first time homeowners