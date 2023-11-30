SA fashion brand MaXhosa set to open its first location in NYC
Bongani Bingwa speaks to MaXhosa Chief Creative Director and Founder, Laduma Ngxokolo.
(Listen to the discussion below)
From South Africa to the world, MaXhosa is set to open its New York store in February 2024.
We are excited to share the upcoming establishment of #MAXHOSA's new store location in New York.' MaXhosa AFRICA™ (@MaXhosaAfrica) November 29, 2023
Our store will be unveiled in February 2024, situated in the southern part of the Soho district.
Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to all our patrons whose support has played a… pic.twitter.com/PE99HyFXpu
The expansion to the US market was a long term aspiration that I had since I started the brand. I have been travelling to New York for the passed 10 years so I planted the seed when I first travelled there. I one day wished that I would have a store there.Laduma Ngxokolo, chief creative director and founder – MaXhosa
It was a no brainer, we have had customers in New York for the past 10 years.Laduma Ngxokolo, chief creative director and founder – MaXhosa
The idea for the brand started as a thesis project in university, finding alternative design solutions for amakrwala (Xhosa initiates).
MaXhosa celebrates and showcases the beauty, culture, language and aspirations of Xhosa people.
Fast forward a decade later, the idea has grown into a renowned fashion brand.
The likes of Beyonce, Michelle Obama and Alicia Keys have all been spotted wearing designs by MaXhosa.
Michelle Obama was spotted in Cape Town wearing this beautiful Maxhosa Africa dress.❤🔥 pic.twitter.com/Dh66ERACCs' MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) November 17, 2023
This article first appeared on 702 : SA fashion brand MaXhosa set to open its first location in NYC
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/C0JEbR7gPts/?img_index=1
More from Entertainment
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith Dr Lizelle Grobler on Sunday
Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Dutch King awards Trevor Noah with the prestigious 2023 Erasmus Prize
The South African comedian becomes only the second comedian to be awarded this prize since 1965.Read More
Bey-hive! ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor TODAY
Catch all the behind-the-scenes and onstage action as ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor.Read More
Miss SA, Natasha Joubert launches education programme for women in tech
Miss SA, Natasha Joubert joins The Flash Drive for her first in-person interview in Cape Town and chats about her latest project.Read More
'Bathong! This is wild': X reacts to the one item Tyla NEVER leaves SA without
[WATCH] South African food versus America: Grammy-nominated Tyla settles the debate once and for all.Read More
Final bell rings for matrics, time to CELEBRATE! Plett Rage is waiting...
Matric exams are done; Plett Rage is ready to host the end of your final chapter of school!Read More
Father-son duo teams up for trans-positive Netflix film 'Runs in the Family'
We wanted to see our positive relationship reflected, says Gabe Gabriel, screenplay writer.Read More
Wynberg's Youngtsa CPT to headline next month's Cape Town Arts Festival
The Cape Town Arts festival returned last year for the first time since 2019, due to the impact of the Covid pandemic.Read More
[WATCH] Stellenbosch choir share heartfelt prayer in support of GBV survivors
The choir shares a heartfelt rendition of an isiXhosa prayer written by Lloyiso in support of GBV victims.Read More