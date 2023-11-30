Dating? Bumble's top 6 dating trends for 2024 to help singles find love





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online stories including Bumble's list of dating trends for 2024.

Modern dating gave rise to dating apps where swiping, matches and online flirting helped app users find love, partnership and romance... but it's not always lovey dovey for everyone.

To help navigate the world of dating, Bumble, the women-first dating app, released its annual dating trends that's based on a survey app users.

The report helps gauge the dating habits and preferences of singles on the app for 2024.

So, if you're single and ready to mingle, the 2024 dating trends are...

1) Age is nothing but a number

63% of women surveyed said age doesn't matter when it comes to dating while more than half of women said they are open to dating someone younger. So, it might be wise to increase that age filter.

2) Engagement in social causes

The report showed that women are less open to dating someone with different political views as they believe they are intrinsic to your own beliefs and values - which should align to who you match with.

33% of people surveyed said it's a "turn off" if people aren't aware of current social issues - so be sure to add your social justice causes to your bio.

3) Rebellion against self-improvement

Striving for perfection or constant self-improvement talk is not it, according to women on Bumble.

Being happy with who you are and accepting of yourself and others seems to be on trend.

4) Emotional intimacy is key

Users on the app says that Bumble is not just used for physical hook-ups but it's heading toward making meaningful emotional connections with people by getting to know them. Friedman says, if you're looking for a hookup, there are other apps for that.

5) Open-hearted masculinity

Conversations around masculinity and vulnerability are reshaping relationships, the report mentions that 25% of men globally are embracing increased openness.

6) MVP (Most Valuable Partner)

Yes! Women love a partner who can play or talk sports.

For 35% of women surveyed, a shared love of sports is now a non-negotiable "must-have" when choosing a partner.

Friedman advises that when joining dating apps, honesty is always the best policy.