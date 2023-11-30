Unpaid traffic fines mounting? City to host another traffic fine roadshow





Clarence Ford speaks to Alderman JP Smith: Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security in the Western Cape.

A Cape Town Traffic Services official issues a fine to a driver caught using her cellphone behind the wheel in July 2012. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

The City of Cape Town's traffic fine roadshow makes a return this year, starting tomorrow, Friday 1 December.

It provides motorists with a "one-stop shop" to resolve outstanding fines, summonses and warrants.

This year, the event takes place over six, rather than three days, from Friday 1 December until Wednesday 6 December, on the concourse level in the Cape Town Civic Centre.

The following services will be available to the public:

• All fine-related enquiries for vehicles registered in your name

• Applying for a reduction on traffic fines issued within the City of Cape Town’s municipal boundaries

• Paying outstanding fines

• Enquiring about warrants and/or summons issued in your name and finalising these

• Removing administration marks against your name on the Natis system

• Renewing vehicle licences

The City has encouraged residents to make use of the opportunity to wipe the slate clean and ensure happy motoring this festive season.

However Alderman JP Smith, Safety and Security MMC at the City of Cape Town is keen to point out this is not an amnesty:

The good people in the traffic department, working with the traffic courts and public prosecutors, they may well consider withdrawing or reducing your traffic fines if you present yourself to them. Alderman JP Smith, Safety and Security MMC - City of Cape Town

The prosecutor can exercise his or her discretion and reduce the offence. Alderman JP Smith, Safety and Security MMC - City of Cape Town

If you're unable to attend in person, you can send someone on your behalf.

This representative must provide their own identity document, a copy of your ID, as well as an affidavit giving them permission to act on your behalf.

The City says the event will start from 08:30 daily, but operating times could be amended depending on operational requirements.