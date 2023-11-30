'We've opened the gates of hell': Can COP28 climate talks meet the urgency?

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eyewitness News bags two awards at 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year ceremony Eyewitness News online sub-editor Zongile Nhlapo won in the Opinion category, and reporter Kgomotso Modise did us proud by sharing... 1 December 2023 4:26 PM
How Shein is affecting local businesses Shein has become a major player in the retail landscape, but at a major cost to local companies. 1 December 2023 2:26 PM
Leave seals alone! Cape Town introduces R3000 spot fines The City of Cape Town will start enforcing local by-laws to prevent people from touching or feeding seals. 1 December 2023 11:47 AM
View all Local
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance. 1 December 2023 9:44 AM
DA dismayed political parties rejected motion to dissolve Joburg council The DA on Thursday lost its proposal to disband the City of Johannesburg’s council after 165 out of 270 councillors - including so... 1 December 2023 7:28 AM
Permanent end to Israel-Hamas violence crucial beyond a ceasefire - Ntshavheni Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made a clarion call for an end to what she described as the 'deplorable' killing o... 1 December 2023 7:15 AM
View all Politics
National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports. 1 December 2023 12:18 PM
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers. 1 December 2023 11:43 AM
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts. 1 December 2023 8:24 AM
View all Business
Struggling with low libido? Tips and tricks to get you back in the mood When it comes to having sex having both parties in the right mood is crucial, but sometimes this takes a bit of work. 1 December 2023 5:09 PM
Discovery Insure drive trends: how fuel price impacts driving behaviour Discovery Insure has released its latest drive trends and come up with some interesting observations. 1 December 2023 3:22 PM
ChatGPT turns 1! What the AI chatbot’s success says as much about humans as technology. 1 December 2023 3:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
[PREVIEW] What to expect of this weekend’s Carling Cup knockout semi-finals Stellenbosch FC take on Richards Bay while TS Galaxy will face AmaZulu. 1 December 2023 8:47 AM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
View all Sport
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith Dr Lizelle Grobler on Sunday Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am. 1 December 2023 2:45 PM
Dutch King awards Trevor Noah with the prestigious 2023 Erasmus Prize The South African comedian becomes only the second comedian to be awarded this prize since 1965. 1 December 2023 10:46 AM
Bey-hive! ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor TODAY Catch all the behind-the-scenes and onstage action as ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor. 1 December 2023 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
COP28: how bad climate change is already and what we need to do to tackle it Global temperatures have surged over the past year, with the monthly global average surpassing 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. 1 December 2023 1:24 PM
COP28: How 7 policies could help save a billion lives by 2100 If changes are not made climate change could kill a billion people. 1 December 2023 12:23 PM
History will judge Henry Kissinger's southern African interventions as a failure The former US secretary of state’s took great interest in southern Africa in the mid-1970s 1 December 2023 11:35 AM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Business

'We've opened the gates of hell': Can COP28 climate talks meet the urgency?

30 November 2023 12:23 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
United Nations
Climate change
Global warming
The Conversation

As nations prepare for a fortnight of intense negotiation, the stakes are higher than they have ever been.

Article by Brendan Mackey, Director, Griffith Climate Action Beacon, Griffith University.

Eight years ago, the world agreed to an ambitious target in the Paris Agreement: hold warming to 1.5°C to limit further dangerous levels of climate change.

Since then, greenhouse gas emissions have kept increasing – and climate disasters have become front-page news, from mega-bushfires to unprecedented floods.

In 2023, the world is at 1.2°C of warming over pre-industrial levels. Heatwaves of increasing intensity and duration are arriving around the world. We now have less than 10 years before we reach 1.5°C of warming.

This week, the COP28 climate talks will begin against a backdrop of evermore strident warnings from climate scientists and world leaders. United Nations chief António Guterres has warned climate action is “dwarfed by the scale of the challenge” and that we have “opened the gates of hell”. In his latest climate letter, Pope Francis quotes bishops from Africa who dub the climate crisis a “tragic and striking example of structural sin”.

In the United Arab Emirates, the 198 nations in the UN’s climate framework will gather for COP28. Can we expect to see real progress – or half-measures?

Watch for these three key issues facing negotiators.

1. Taking stock of progress on climate action

This year, a critical issue will be the global stocktake, the key mechanism designed to ratchet up climate ambition under the 2015 Paris Agreement. This is the first time each nation’s emission cut targets and benefits from climate adaptation or economic diversification plans have been assessed.

The stocktake reveals what track we are on. Do the combined emission cut promises from all countries mean we can limit warming to 1.5°C? If not, what is the “emissions gap” – and how much more ambitious do nations' emission reductions need to be?

There’s been progress, but not nearly enough. If all national emissions pledges became a reality, global warming would peak between 2.1-2.8°C.

That leaves an emissions gap of around 22.9 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent over the period to 2030.

It is very good that the worst-case scenarios – unchecked warming and 4+ degrees of global heating by 2100 are now looking unlikely. But a 2°C world would bring unacceptable harm and irreversible damage.

We’ll need much more ambitious targets and support to cut global greenhouse gas emissions by 43% by 2030 and 60% by 2035 compared with 2019 levels if we are to reach net zero CO₂ emissions by 2050 globally. A major measure of COP28’s success will be whether the major emitting nations agree on more ambitious emission reduction actions.

An offshore wind farm. © macsim/123rf.com
An offshore wind farm. © macsim/123rf.com

2. Who pays for climate loss and damage?

For decades, nations have wrestled over the fraught question of who should pay for loss and damage resulting from climate change.

Now we’re close to finalising arrangements for the new Loss and Damage Fund. This will be the second major issue for negotiators at COP28.

So far, governments have drawn up a blueprint for the new fund. Expect to see debate over who will manage the fund – the World Bank? A UN agency? – and whether emerging economies such as China will provide funds. To date, there’s no target for how much money the fund will hold and disburse. The blueprint must be formally adopted at COP28 before it can begin operating.

Why a new fund? Other climate finance commitments are aimed at cutting emissions or helping societies adapt to climate impacts. This fund deals specifically with the loss and damage from the unavoidable impacts of climate change, like rising sea levels, prolonged heatwaves, desertification, the acidification of the sea, extreme weather and crop failures.

Think of the damage from the unprecedented floods in Pakistan or Libya, for instance.

Libya’s devastating floods in September killed thousands. Shutterstock via The Conversation
Libya’s devastating floods in September killed thousands. Shutterstock via The Conversation

3. Where’s the climate finance?

A major issue in climate negotiations is how countries can transform their economies so they are “climate ready”, with lower emissions and boosted resilience. For developing countries, this requires massive levels of investment and new technologies to let them “leapfrog” fossil fuel dependency.

This is likely to be a critical sticking point. To date, climate finance has flowed too slowly. Under the Paris Agreement, rich countries promised to provide funds of A$150 billion a year every year. This has been slow in coming, though it is nudging closer, with $130 billion flowing in 2021.

Unless we see significant progress on climate finance – including making the Loss and Damage Fund a reality and meeting the existing commitments – we’re unlikely to see progress on other key issues such as ratcheting up emission cuts under the stocktake mechanism, phasing out fossil fuels and work on preserving biodiversity.

How do you build a 198-government consensus?

One reason climate negotiations advance slowly is the need for consensus.

All 198 governments must agree on each decision. This means any one nation or group of countries can block a proposal or force the wording to be changed in order for it to be approved.

The votes of less wealthy countries – including small island nations and least developed countries – therefore carry as much weight as the G20 nations, who account for about 85% of global GDP. This has in the past worked to increase the level of climate action, including the focus on 1.5°C as the global warming target.

The COP28 President is Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, who has attracted controversy due to the fact he heads the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. Expect to see considerable debate over wording. Will governments agree to the “phasing down of fossil fuels” or just the “phasing down of unabated fossil fuels”?

It might sound like quibbling but it’s not – the second option, for instance, implies the heavy use of yet-to-be-proven carbon capture and storage technologies and offsets.

Sultan al-Jaber has, to his credit, promoted some progressive agenda items including a focus on the conservation, restoration, and sustainable management of nature to help achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Here, there are welcome commonalities with the major global biodiversity pact struck late last year, the Global Biodiversity Framework, aimed at stemming the extinction of species and degradation of ecosystems. Healthy ecosystems store carbon and help people adapt to the climate change already here.

As nations prepare for a fortnight of intense negotiation, the stakes are higher than they have ever been. Now the question is – can the world community seize the moment?

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.




30 November 2023 12:23 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
United Nations
Climate change
Global warming
The Conversation

More from World

Tipping points in the Earth system could dramatically accelerate climate change / Pexels: Ian Turnell

COP28: how bad climate change is already and what we need to do to tackle it

1 December 2023 1:24 PM

Global temperatures have surged over the past year, with the monthly global average surpassing 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate change / Pexels: Markus Spiske

COP28: How 7 policies could help save a billion lives by 2100

1 December 2023 12:23 PM

If changes are not made climate change could kill a billion people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Henry Kissinger. Picture: Kasa Fue, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons (cropped)

History will judge Henry Kissinger's southern African interventions as a failure

1 December 2023 11:35 AM

The former US secretary of state’s took great interest in southern Africa in the mid-1970s

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mali the elephant at Manila Zoo. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Wolfgang Hägele

‘World’s saddest elephant’ dies in the Philippines zoo after decades in solitude

1 December 2023 10:17 AM

Mali the elephant died at the age of 43.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, President designate of COP28, at the European Commission / Wikimedia Commons: Claudio Centonze

COP28: Rich countries pledge $400m to help poor ones with climate catastrophes

1 December 2023 10:09 AM

The EU, US and UK, amongst others, announced a contribution of roughly $400 million to the 'loss and damage' fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Henry Kissinger. Picture: Kasa Fue, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons (cropped)

Social media responds to Kissinger's death at 100: 'Only the good die young'

30 November 2023 11:14 AM

Nobel Peace Prize winner and controversial political figure Henry Kissinger has died at 100 years old.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pixabay: hosnysalah

8-year-old child among those killed in Israeli raid on West Bank - The Guardian

30 November 2023 10:10 AM

Israel's assault on Palestine has spread beyond Gaza, with four people allegedly being shot by the Israel Defense Forces in Jenin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: One year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine, resisting Russian invaders for 644 days, is still being pummeled

30 November 2023 6:49 AM

It's been almost two years since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian protestors marched along the streets of the Joburg CBD on 29 November 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Alpha Ramushwana

'Pro-Palestine marches cross the line into incitement of violence towards Jews'

29 November 2023 4:44 PM

The SA Jewish Board of Deputies responds to the rise in marches supporting Palestine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A wolf spider. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Raphaël Poupon

British man claims wolf spider laid eggs in his toe

29 November 2023 2:27 PM

A British man claims that a wolf spider laid eggs in his toe while on a holiday cruise in France.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Picture: www.transnet.net

National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track

1 December 2023 12:18 PM

The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial

1 December 2023 11:43 AM

South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Christmas tree, festive season / Pixabay: geralt

Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst

1 December 2023 8:24 AM

A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Electricity Kgosienstsho Ramokgopa briefing members of the media on the progress regarding the implementation of the Energy Action Plan in Pretoria on Monday, 17 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_R

Additional generation capacity plan in the offing, hints Electricity Minister

1 December 2023 7:42 AM

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa noted a need for more reliable energy generation beyond Eskom and the generators availed by China.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Personal finance rules you MUST stick to, and those it's ok to break (sometimes)

30 November 2023 9:30 PM

Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares his 'breakable' and 'unbreakable' personal finance rules, and explains why - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bogdanvj/123rf.com

Attempted insurance fraud rampant, R1 billion's worth prevented just in 2022

30 November 2023 9:02 PM

The latest statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa make for shocking reading.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ antonioguillem/123rf.com

When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified?

30 November 2023 7:46 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting up to over R40 for the month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© morris71/123rf.com

Hard times for Spar, but a lot of the tough decisions now taken says new CEO

30 November 2023 7:22 PM

The Spar Group has reported that its full-year operating profit to end-September 2023 almost halved to R1.8 billion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

'We have not been transparent' – Transnet CEO addresses latest controversies

30 November 2023 2:29 PM

From 'unsustainable debt' to port backlogs, Transet CEO, Andile Sangqu opens up to Clement Manyathela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ipopba/123rf.com

Black Friday 2023 sales disappoint, and it's not only economic factors to blame

29 November 2023 9:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks Black Friday numbers with Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

City of Cape Town to add 300m litres of water per day from new sources by 2030

Local

SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial

Local Business

'Bathong! This is wild': X reacts to the one item Tyla NEVER leaves SA without

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

MEC warns speedsters as WC launches road safety plan

1 December 2023 7:49 PM

Traveller collapses and dies at Cape Town International Airport check-in area

1 December 2023 7:38 PM

Joburg Market management denies claims it's on the verge of collapse

1 December 2023 7:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA