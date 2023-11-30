People having less children due to climate: ‘they are afraid of what’s coming’
Lester Kiewit speaks with Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard Marketing
In both developed and developing countries people are rethinking how many children they want, and if they want to have children at all.
There are a number of factors that go into this, a big one being the impact of climate change.
This phenomenon is particularly being seen in developing countries, where people are seeing massive destruction from climate related events.
A study looked at developing countries with high birth rates, including Brasil, India, The Phillipines, Nepal and Pakistan, which have started seeing a decline.
Between 27% and 74% of adults in these countries said that it was climate change that was preventing them from having children.Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard Marketing
In many of these places, families are struggling to feed their children, which shows them a very direct impact of climate change.
People are being so negatively affected by climate in their areas that they are fearful of what is coming, and are choosing not to have children.Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard Marketing
