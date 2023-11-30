Kenilworth Racecourse upgraded with future plans set to be world-class location
Mike Wills speaks to Donovan Everrit - Chief Operations Officer (COO) at Kenilworth Racecourse about recent upgrades and future plans. Listen below.
Everrit says together with Greg Bortz and Owen Heffer, they were accredited to make upgrades to Kenilworth Racecourse.
Since these upgrades have taken place, the popular racecourse has been closed for the past three and a half months but it's set to reopen on Saturday, 2 December.
Everrit says the upgrades hopes to offer "something fresh for Capetonians" and hope locals will be "proud" of the renovations.
Capetonians can be proud of what we've done here. We've spent a considerable amount of money upgrading the racecourse and restoring it to its former glory and we've also given it a modern edge.Donovan Everrit, COO - Kenilworth Racecourse
However, the upgrades visitors might see are only part of Everrit's plan to rebrand the racecourse as a "world class" location.
Phase two of the upgrades will include having food vendors at the location, a Fives football court, running track while turning other areas on the racecourse into a park that's open daily to the public for walks and picnics, says Everrit.
Everrit hopes that once all the upgrades are made, the location is able to compete with other mainstream multi-purpose properties and becomes the "new go-to place" in Cape Town that'll attract tourists.
Source : https://caperacing.co.za/gallery/
