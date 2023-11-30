Poll finds ANC support has PLUMMETED, but they could still get majority
Mike Wills speaks with Daryl Swanepoel, South African politician and political strategist
(Watch to the interview in the video below)
The Inclusive Society Institute (ISI) conducted a GovDem Poll in June which showed South African’s political views.
The poll showed ANC support dropped dramatically since 2015, from 63% to only 33%.
RELATED: ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll
Combined support for the opposition rose from 21% to 48%, and undecided or noncommittal responses went from 16% to 19%.
This is not meant to predict the outcome of next years national elections, but rather show general opinions at the time of polling.
If the voter turnout is considered the ANC would receive between 48% and 53% of the vote, the DA between 16% and 20%, and the EFF between 15% and 17%, if voters voted in line with this poll.
RELATED: 'We failed them by not teaching civic education.' Youth voter apathy explained
Swanepoel says that the reason for the difference between voter support and likely outcomes is largely due to the gap in eligible voters and registered voters, and people choosing not to vote.
We know that when you have a high vote turnout the distribution between the parties is completely different to when you have a low voter turnout.Daryl Swanepoel, South African Politician/Political Strategist
