Poll finds ANC support has PLUMMETED, but they could still get majority

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits Soul CapeTalk Just the Hits Soul CapeTalk
Just the Hits... with Soul
18:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Just the Hits... with Soul
18:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Inter-Hotel Challenge ignites passion and purpose in hospitality After weeks of being put through their paces, hospitality professionals were recognised and celebrated for their abilities at the... 3 December 2023 1:08 PM
[WATCH] SA 'mermaid' avoids disaster after tail gets stuck in mall aquarium The professional mermaid responded with an explanation of how she escaped drowning when her tail got stuck, after a clip of the in... 2 December 2023 6:22 PM
New HIV survey: 'Prevention seems to be taking a back seat' South Africa has the highest number of HIV cases in the world. 2 December 2023 3:04 PM
View all Local
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance. 1 December 2023 9:44 AM
DA dismayed political parties rejected motion to dissolve Joburg council The DA on Thursday lost its proposal to disband the City of Johannesburg’s council after 165 out of 270 councillors - including so... 1 December 2023 7:28 AM
Permanent end to Israel-Hamas violence crucial beyond a ceasefire - Ntshavheni Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made a clarion call for an end to what she described as the 'deplorable' killing o... 1 December 2023 7:15 AM
View all Politics
Transnet given strict conditions for R47 billion bailout The rail, port and pipeline company was given a lifeline on Friday when Treasury conceded to a request by the Department of Public... 1 December 2023 6:01 PM
National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports. 1 December 2023 12:18 PM
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers. 1 December 2023 11:43 AM
View all Business
How to NOT let burnout affect your decision-making To make the correct decisions, you always want to make sure you're in the right frame of mind. 3 December 2023 2:11 PM
Here’s how you can live debt-free this festive season It's the most wonderful time of the year...but celebrations shouldn't cause us to overspend. 3 December 2023 10:41 AM
Childhood trauma explored in new documentary by Cape Town therapist Sara-Jayne speaks to trauma-informed therapist Claudia Roodt about the forthcoming screening of her documentary, ‘The Gift Of My T... 3 December 2023 8:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
[PREVIEW] What to expect of this weekend’s Carling Cup knockout semi-finals Stellenbosch FC take on Richards Bay while TS Galaxy will face AmaZulu. 1 December 2023 8:47 AM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
View all Sport
R&B singer Joe to tour SA in 2024 The highly anticipated tour will take place in April. 3 December 2023 12:53 PM
Game time: Behind the scenes with SA stars of new reality show Sports Wives The reality show 'with a difference' will give a front row seat to the lives of the wives, girlfriends and exes of SA sporting gre... 2 December 2023 5:30 PM
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith Dr Lizelle Grobler on Sunday Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am. 1 December 2023 2:45 PM
View all Entertainment
COP28: how bad climate change is already and what we need to do to tackle it Global temperatures have surged over the past year, with the monthly global average surpassing 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. 1 December 2023 1:24 PM
COP28: How 7 policies could help save a billion lives by 2100 If changes are not made climate change could kill a billion people. 1 December 2023 12:23 PM
History will judge Henry Kissinger's southern African interventions as a failure The former US secretary of state’s took great interest in southern Africa in the mid-1970s 1 December 2023 11:35 AM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Poll finds ANC support has PLUMMETED, but they could still get majority

30 November 2023 1:49 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
ANC voters
2024 elections

A poll suggests that South Africa’s political support has dramatically shifted.

Mike Wills speaks with Daryl Swanepoel, South African politician and political strategist

(Watch to the interview in the video below)

The Inclusive Society Institute (ISI) conducted a GovDem Poll in June which showed South African’s political views.

The poll showed ANC support dropped dramatically since 2015, from 63% to only 33%.

RELATED: ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll

Combined support for the opposition rose from 21% to 48%, and undecided or noncommittal responses went from 16% to 19%.

This is not meant to predict the outcome of next years national elections, but rather show general opinions at the time of polling.

If the voter turnout is considered the ANC would receive between 48% and 53% of the vote, the DA between 16% and 20%, and the EFF between 15% and 17%, if voters voted in line with this poll.

RELATED: 'We failed them by not teaching civic education.' Youth voter apathy explained

© inkdrop/123rf.com
© inkdrop/123rf.com

Swanepoel says that the reason for the difference between voter support and likely outcomes is largely due to the gap in eligible voters and registered voters, and people choosing not to vote.

We know that when you have a high vote turnout the distribution between the parties is completely different to when you have a low voter turnout.

Daryl Swanepoel, South African Politician/Political Strategist



30 November 2023 1:49 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
ANC voters
2024 elections

More from CapeTalk Elections 2024

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives outside Luthuli House where the ANC held a post-election celebration on 12 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President

30 November 2023 6:14 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Premier and ANC provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: X/@Lesufi

Panyaza Lesufi’s call to write off Eskom debt is 'irreponsible' – Outa CEO

29 November 2023 9:27 AM

A video of Panyaza Lesufi promising to wipe out Eskom’s municipal debt is making the rounds on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

IFP puts late Mangosuthu Buthelezi on 2024 elections posters, ballot paper

27 November 2023 1:46 PM

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi passed away in September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide

24 November 2023 8:15 AM

The ANC scored a landslide victory in a recent by-election in KwaZulu Natal at the Imbali township in Msunduzi, uMgungundlovu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen addresses a media briefing on 5 July 2023. Picture: Democratic Alliance

ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll

21 November 2023 10:20 AM

The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uMngeni municipality mayor Chris Pappas at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 1 April. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier

21 November 2023 8:32 AM

The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL and former DA MP Graham McIntosh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

We must find common ground before the 2024 elections... #StrongerTogether!

20 November 2023 1:01 PM

The 2024 elections could be a pivotal moment. We need to find some common ground, argues Ninety-One CEO Hendrik du Toit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC voting station at St Raphael’s Primary School, Athlone during voter registration weekend on 18 to 19 November 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Lindsay Dentlinger

AMAZING voter registration turnout across Western Cape – IEC

20 November 2023 9:16 AM

Michael Hendrickse (Electoral Commission of South Africa in the W Cape) explains how the voter registration weekend went.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eyewitness News has broken down the process of ensuring a smooth registration process ahead of the 2024 national elections. Picture: Eyewitness News

Marikana residents don't trust ANC, mines & government ahead of 2024 elections

20 November 2023 7:23 AM

Although the North West province is the ANC's stronghold, poor-performing municipalities, coupled with a lack of service delivery and jobs have turned some ANC supporters against it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa led the ANC voter registration campaign in the greater Joburg region, Meadowlands, in Soweto on 18 November 2023. Picture: X/@GautengANC

ANC working actively to root out corrupt officials, says Ramaphosa

20 November 2023 6:48 AM

Without giving too many details, Ramaphosa confirmed that the party is indeed looking into allegations levelled against a number of high-ranking ANC officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

KZN officials condemn former TV anchor, spokesperson Jeffrey Zikhali's murder

Local

Game time: Behind the scenes with SA stars of new reality show Sports Wives

Lifestyle Entertainment

Zero tolerance for errant road users this festive season, warn WC authorities

Local

EWN Highlights

DBE warns against 'pens down' parties, urges school protection from vandalism

3 December 2023 6:38 PM

City Power on track with Observatory substation repairs

3 December 2023 5:12 PM

CoCT urges parents to use Identikidz safety initiative at beaches over festive

3 December 2023 3:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA