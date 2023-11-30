"Help! Drug addicts are ruining our neighbourhood" say Wynberg residents
Clarence Ford speaks to Wynberg resident Tyrone Salwa about the drug problem locals say is rife in the Wynberg area and to Dr Andrew Scheibe, Technical Advisor for TB HIV Care and Researcher - University of Pretoria's Department of Family Medicine.
RELATED:Spike in drug users' discarded needles leaves some Wynberg locals concerned
According to recent statistics some 400 000 people in South Africa are regular heroin users.
Some of those people, claim residents of the Mother City's southern suburb of Wynberg, are responsible for the turning the once safe and successful neighbourhood into a user's paradise.
Tyrone Salwa is a Wynberg resident.
He says the area is full of drug dealers peddling their illicit wares, users getting high and also the paraphernalia associated with substance abuse.
We have to deal with this epidemic. Shooting up is every corner, every park, you find needles everywhere.Tyrone Salwa, Wynberg resident
There's no medical treatment being given, only needles.Tyrone Salwa, Wynberg resident
Dr Andrew Scheibe is a medical doctor who works in harm reduction research, programmes and policy.
He says research shows a steady increase in the number of people using drugs in South Africa over the last 10-15 years.
So the punitive approaches definitely don't work.Dr Andrew Scheibe, Technical Advisor for TB HIV Care and Researcher - University of Pretoria's Department of Family Medicine
Scheibe adds that it it important to distinguish between drug use and drug dependence:
Depending on what services are available to people will depend on how far they may progress in their severity.Dr Andrew Scheibe, Technical Advisor for TB HIV Care and Researcher - University of Pretoria's Department of Family Medicine
He also says Wynberg is not alone in dealing with the scourge of drugs:
I'm sorry to hear about the challenges of people in Wynberg, but these are challenges that people in Woodstock, Khayelitsha, in Mitchells Plain have been dealing with for a very very long time.Dr Andrew Scheibe, Technical Advisor for TB HIV Care and Researcher - University of Pretoria's Department of Family Medicine
RELATED: MadBadLove: Sara-Jayne Makwala King on the sequel to her memoir Killing Karoline
More from Local
Eyewitness News bags two awards at 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year ceremony
Eyewitness News online sub-editor Zongile Nhlapo won in the Opinion category, and reporter Kgomotso Modise did us proud by sharing a win in the innovation in journalism category.Read More
How Shein is affecting local businesses
Shein has become a major player in the retail landscape, but at a major cost to local companies.Read More
Leave seals alone! Cape Town introduces R3000 spot fines
The City of Cape Town will start enforcing local by-laws to prevent people from touching or feeding seals.Read More
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial
South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers.Read More
'Bathong! This is wild': X reacts to the one item Tyla NEVER leaves SA without
[WATCH] South African food versus America: Grammy-nominated Tyla settles the debate once and for all.Read More
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA
If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst
A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts.Read More
Accused in Meyiwa murder trial to face judgement for 2019 drug-dealing case
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, one of the five men accused in the murder trial, is being tried for possession of ammunition and dealing in drugs in connection to the 2019 case he was arrested for in May 2020.Read More
Additional generation capacity plan in the offing, hints Electricity Minister
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa noted a need for more reliable energy generation beyond Eskom and the generators availed by China.Read More