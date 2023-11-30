"Help! Drug addicts are ruining our neighbourhood" say Wynberg residents





Clarence Ford speaks to Wynberg resident Tyrone Salwa about the drug problem locals say is rife in the Wynberg area and to Dr Andrew Scheibe, Technical Advisor for TB HIV Care and Researcher - University of Pretoria's Department of Family Medicine.

According to recent statistics some 400 000 people in South Africa are regular heroin users.

Some of those people, claim residents of the Mother City's southern suburb of Wynberg, are responsible for the turning the once safe and successful neighbourhood into a user's paradise.

Tyrone Salwa is a Wynberg resident.

He says the area is full of drug dealers peddling their illicit wares, users getting high and also the paraphernalia associated with substance abuse.

We have to deal with this epidemic. Shooting up is every corner, every park, you find needles everywhere. Tyrone Salwa, Wynberg resident

There's no medical treatment being given, only needles. Tyrone Salwa, Wynberg resident

Dr Andrew Scheibe is a medical doctor who works in harm reduction research, programmes and policy.

He says research shows a steady increase in the number of people using drugs in South Africa over the last 10-15 years.

So the punitive approaches definitely don't work. Dr Andrew Scheibe, Technical Advisor for TB HIV Care and Researcher - University of Pretoria's Department of Family Medicine

Scheibe adds that it it important to distinguish between drug use and drug dependence:

Depending on what services are available to people will depend on how far they may progress in their severity. Dr Andrew Scheibe, Technical Advisor for TB HIV Care and Researcher - University of Pretoria's Department of Family Medicine

He also says Wynberg is not alone in dealing with the scourge of drugs:

I'm sorry to hear about the challenges of people in Wynberg, but these are challenges that people in Woodstock, Khayelitsha, in Mitchells Plain have been dealing with for a very very long time. Dr Andrew Scheibe, Technical Advisor for TB HIV Care and Researcher - University of Pretoria's Department of Family Medicine

