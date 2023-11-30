[WATCH] Stellenbosch choir share heartfelt prayer in support of GBV survivors





South African singer Lloyiso Gijana and the Stellenbosch University Choir are lending their voices for hope.

The choir recently shared their heartfelt rendition of an isiXhosa prayer written by Gijana in support of victims of gender-based violence.

About 100 singers lent their voices for the rendition.

In case you didn’t know, South Africa observes 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence from 25 November to 10 December.

The campaign is aimed that raising awareness to the devastating impact that gender-based violence and femicide has on children and women.

According to recent SAPS statistics, over 10,000 rapes were reported and over 900 women were killed in the first three months of 2023.

The powerful performance had us feeling quite emotional.

Watch the full heartful performance below:

