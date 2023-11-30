Wynberg's Youngtsa CPT to headline next month's Cape Town Arts Festival





Clarence Ford is joined by Cape Town Arts Festival CEO, Yusuf Ganief to talk about the historic event which began in 1999.

The Cape Town Arts Festival (CTAF), is a free event taking place next weekend December 9 - 10, at the Castle of Good Hope.

Organisers say it's a vibrant celebration of creativity and expression, showcasing a tapestry of artistic excellence.

Local arists including painters, poets, musicians, dancers and sculpters will come together over two days to show off their talents.

Yusuf Ganief is the brainchild behind the event which began life twenty years ago as the Cape Town Festival:

It started in 1999 and it ran until just before Covid....and I resuscitated it as the Cape Town ARTS Festival, not as the Cape Town Festival Yusuf Ganief, CEO - Cape Town Arts Festival CEO

We've got such a big plarty planned for the people of the City. Yusuf Ganief, CEO - Cape Town Arts Festival CEO

We've got Youngsta CPT...he's gonna be joined by DJ Ready...we've got Kristi Lowe, Brandon Lee and Candice Thornton. Yusuf Ganief, CEO - Cape Town Arts Festival CEO

We're in a meeting place between emerging artists and established artists. Yusuf Ganief, CEO - Cape Town Arts Festival CEO

RELATED:YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation