When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified?

DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance. 1 December 2023 9:44 AM
DA dismayed political parties rejected motion to dissolve Joburg council The DA on Thursday lost its proposal to disband the City of Johannesburg’s council after 165 out of 270 councillors - including so... 1 December 2023 7:28 AM
Permanent end to Israel-Hamas violence crucial beyond a ceasefire - Ntshavheni Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made a clarion call for an end to what she described as the 'deplorable' killing o... 1 December 2023 7:15 AM
View all Politics
National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports. 1 December 2023 12:18 PM
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers. 1 December 2023 11:43 AM
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts. 1 December 2023 8:24 AM
View all Business
Struggling with low libido? Tips and tricks to get you back in the mood When it comes to having sex having both parties in the right mood is crucial, but sometimes this takes a bit of work. 1 December 2023 5:09 PM
Discovery Insure drive trends: how fuel price impacts driving behaviour Discovery Insure has released its latest drive trends and come up with some interesting observations. 1 December 2023 3:22 PM
ChatGPT turns 1! What the AI chatbot’s success says as much about humans as technology. 1 December 2023 3:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
[PREVIEW] What to expect of this weekend’s Carling Cup knockout semi-finals Stellenbosch FC take on Richards Bay while TS Galaxy will face AmaZulu. 1 December 2023 8:47 AM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
View all Sport
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith Dr Lizelle Grobler on Sunday Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am. 1 December 2023 2:45 PM
Dutch King awards Trevor Noah with the prestigious 2023 Erasmus Prize The South African comedian becomes only the second comedian to be awarded this prize since 1965. 1 December 2023 10:46 AM
Bey-hive! ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor TODAY Catch all the behind-the-scenes and onstage action as ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor. 1 December 2023 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
COP28: how bad climate change is already and what we need to do to tackle it Global temperatures have surged over the past year, with the monthly global average surpassing 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. 1 December 2023 1:24 PM
COP28: How 7 policies could help save a billion lives by 2100 If changes are not made climate change could kill a billion people. 1 December 2023 12:23 PM
History will judge Henry Kissinger's southern African interventions as a failure The former US secretary of state’s took great interest in southern Africa in the mid-1970s 1 December 2023 11:35 AM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified?

30 November 2023 7:46 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
TFG
Wendy Knowler
consumer issues
store account
minimum payments
Markham

Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting up to over R40 for the month.

Bruce Whitfield chats to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on The Money Show (skip to 53:40 to listen).

Some companies charge their account holders a fee if they have to be contacted with a reminder to cough up at least the minimum payment due PAST the cut-off date.

Is this practice acceptable, and is it legal?

@ antonioguillem/123rf.com
@ antonioguillem/123rf.com

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler follows up on a complaint from a customer who has an account with men’s clothing retailer Markham (part of the TFG group).

According to Themba, the company charges R20 for a call, R20 for a collection letter and R2.80 for an SMS to remind consumers to pay their overdue accounts.

What he takes issue with particularly is that it seems all three platforms can be used, resulting for him in a minimum "extra" charge of R42.80.

Themba also relates that after writing to TFG more than a month ago, he has yet to receive a response.

'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'

FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint

Right off the bat says Knowler, it's a mistake to ignore a client.

"Companies, if you just handled your correspondence internally as customers expect, these things wouldn't spill over to the public arena."

The consumer ninja followed up with TFG and found out that 8% of their client book currently either short pay or don't pay by the due date.

TFG’s latest annual reports reveals that as at March this year, they had almost 2,8 million active account holders. So they’re adding payment reminder fees to about 224 000 accounts every month, if my maths is correct. That's quite a lot!

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

The company also noted that it's been collecting these payment reminder fees since the inception of the National Credit Act in 2008, in line with the legislation.

Woolworths also employs this practice Knowler says, but it’s not specified in the Ts and Cs.

As far as she can tell by sleuthing on the Internet, Truworths does not.

In the case of the TFG protocol, client costs would certainly mount up while the arrears persist but they should be aware of this, she adds.

It's going to add up to quite a lot and you can see why people who get a late get a bit cross... but as you say, you sign this contract and you agree to pay the minimum amount by the due date and if you don't, this is what happens.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Check your own store contract(s), she advises.

Better still, Knowler says, work on closing your store accounts as interest is high and then these contract fees also add up.

Better off using credit cards only - you can’t spread your credit and go into denial, and you won’t feel part of a “club” in one of those, which increases your chances of doing retail therapy.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Listen to the interview audio at the top of the article to get more detail (skip to 53:40)




