Personal finance rules you MUST stick to, and those it's ok to break (sometimes)
As the festive season bears down on us, it is managing their finances that's top of mind for most consumers.
On The Money Show, personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (executive director of Galileo Capital) steps in with some timely advice on those 'common sense' guidelines.
While some great golden rules should be followed without question he says, there are others that can be ignored... just a little bit.
Not all personal finance rules are cast in stone... There are rules that REALLY shouldn't be broken, but then there are some where we should be flexible and a bit more balanced. I think it's understanding ourselves as human beings and being honest about who we are... and what motivates us.Warren Ingram, Executive Director - Galileo Capital
Ingram shares the breakable (sometimes) and unbreakable rules:
BREAKABLE RULES:
1. Pay off your home loan quickly: When interest rates are low, and you can get more returns from investments, then you don’t have to allocate all your money to your mortgage.
2. Don’t spend money on luxuries: People work best when they get rewards. Living a life of self-denial so that you can retire early is not healthy or sustainable. (Balance the need to save and invest with the need to live, e.g. experiences with loved ones can enhance your life but a fancy shirt not so much.)
3. Adapting your 'enough' number: Changing goals is ok provided you don’t live a compromised life. (When Ingram was younger he aimed for a certain amount of money and planned to stop working at that point. However, as he got older, he wanted to experience a bit more and do more charitable work – that meant his 'enough' number had to increase.)
UNBREAKABLE RULES:
1. Spend less than you earn every year
2. Invest your money for long-term gain, and avoid short-term thinking
3. Avoid expensive debts like credit cards, personal loans and overdrafts
4. Always have an emergency fund
5. Be debt-free before you retire
6. Don’t compare yourself to others (especially on social media) – you don’t know what is happening in their lives
Scroll up to hear Ingram's advice in detail
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_43207740_piggy-bank-currency-savings-.html?term=piggy%2Bbank&vti=nts1yy3jouttac8b7n-3-63
More from Business
National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track
The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports.Read More
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial
South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers.Read More
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst
A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts.Read More
Additional generation capacity plan in the offing, hints Electricity Minister
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa noted a need for more reliable energy generation beyond Eskom and the generators availed by China.Read More
Attempted insurance fraud rampant, R1 billion's worth prevented just in 2022
The latest statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa make for shocking reading.Read More
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified?
Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting up to over R40 for the month.Read More
Hard times for Spar, but a lot of the tough decisions now taken says new CEO
The Spar Group has reported that its full-year operating profit to end-September 2023 almost halved to R1.8 billion.Read More
'We have not been transparent' – Transnet CEO addresses latest controversies
From 'unsustainable debt' to port backlogs, Transet CEO, Andile Sangqu opens up to Clement Manyathela.Read More
'We've opened the gates of hell': Can COP28 climate talks meet the urgency?
As nations prepare for a fortnight of intense negotiation, the stakes are higher than they have ever been.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Struggling with low libido? Tips and tricks to get you back in the mood
When it comes to having sex having both parties in the right mood is crucial, but sometimes this takes a bit of work.Read More
Discovery Insure drive trends: how fuel price impacts driving behaviour
Discovery Insure has released its latest drive trends and come up with some interesting observations.Read More
ChatGPT turns 1!
What the AI chatbot’s success says as much about humans as technology.Read More
HIV is still a leading killer in Africa despite medical breakthroughs
About 38 million people around the world are living with HIV.Read More
Leave seals alone! Cape Town introduces R3000 spot fines
The City of Cape Town will start enforcing local by-laws to prevent people from touching or feeding seals.Read More
Miss SA, Natasha Joubert launches education programme for women in tech
Miss SA, Natasha Joubert joins The Flash Drive for her first in-person interview in Cape Town and chats about her latest project.Read More
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified?
Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting up to over R40 for the month.Read More
There is a science to getting rich – author
Aubrey Masango speaks to author and consultant of Change Creator SA, Stanley Beckett.Read More
'Blackouts & Boerewors': A book to help you make the most of loadshedding
With the current state of our electricity grid, we all need some blackout friendly recipes.Read More