Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eyewitness News bags two awards at 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year ceremony Eyewitness News online sub-editor Zongile Nhlapo won in the Opinion category, and reporter Kgomotso Modise did us proud by sharing... 1 December 2023 4:26 PM
How Shein is affecting local businesses Shein has become a major player in the retail landscape, but at a major cost to local companies. 1 December 2023 2:26 PM
Leave seals alone! Cape Town introduces R3000 spot fines The City of Cape Town will start enforcing local by-laws to prevent people from touching or feeding seals. 1 December 2023 11:47 AM
View all Local
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance. 1 December 2023 9:44 AM
DA dismayed political parties rejected motion to dissolve Joburg council The DA on Thursday lost its proposal to disband the City of Johannesburg’s council after 165 out of 270 councillors - including so... 1 December 2023 7:28 AM
Permanent end to Israel-Hamas violence crucial beyond a ceasefire - Ntshavheni Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made a clarion call for an end to what she described as the 'deplorable' killing o... 1 December 2023 7:15 AM
View all Politics
National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports. 1 December 2023 12:18 PM
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers. 1 December 2023 11:43 AM
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts. 1 December 2023 8:24 AM
View all Business
Struggling with low libido? Tips and tricks to get you back in the mood When it comes to having sex having both parties in the right mood is crucial, but sometimes this takes a bit of work. 1 December 2023 5:09 PM
Discovery Insure drive trends: how fuel price impacts driving behaviour Discovery Insure has released its latest drive trends and come up with some interesting observations. 1 December 2023 3:22 PM
ChatGPT turns 1! What the AI chatbot’s success says as much about humans as technology. 1 December 2023 3:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
[PREVIEW] What to expect of this weekend’s Carling Cup knockout semi-finals Stellenbosch FC take on Richards Bay while TS Galaxy will face AmaZulu. 1 December 2023 8:47 AM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
View all Sport
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith Dr Lizelle Grobler on Sunday Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am. 1 December 2023 2:45 PM
Dutch King awards Trevor Noah with the prestigious 2023 Erasmus Prize The South African comedian becomes only the second comedian to be awarded this prize since 1965. 1 December 2023 10:46 AM
Bey-hive! ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor TODAY Catch all the behind-the-scenes and onstage action as ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor. 1 December 2023 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
COP28: how bad climate change is already and what we need to do to tackle it Global temperatures have surged over the past year, with the monthly global average surpassing 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. 1 December 2023 1:24 PM
COP28: How 7 policies could help save a billion lives by 2100 If changes are not made climate change could kill a billion people. 1 December 2023 12:23 PM
History will judge Henry Kissinger's southern African interventions as a failure The former US secretary of state’s took great interest in southern Africa in the mid-1970s 1 December 2023 11:35 AM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Permanent end to Israel-Hamas violence crucial beyond a ceasefire - Ntshavheni

1 December 2023 7:15 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Cabinet
Israel-Palestine conflict
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made a clarion call for an end to what she described as the 'deplorable' killing of civilians.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has repeated calls made by BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) nations and other countries for a comprehensive ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday that they're not aware of any Hamas representatives in the country.

Ntshavheni added that Hamas had not been declared a terrorist organisation by the United Nations, despite being labelled as terrorists by the United States and Israel.

READ MORE:

The minister said Cabinet not only wants a ceasefire, but a more permanent end to the violence.

She also made a clarion call for an end to what she described as the "deplorable" killing of civilians.

“We need a comprehensive ceasefire, and also that we're encouraged by the swapping of hostages, and it gives an opportunity for a discussion on a more permanent solution.”

Ntshavheni could not confirm the presence of Hamas leaders in the country.

She also noted that the Israeli ambassador was not expelled from South Africa but was recalled by his own government.


This article first appeared on EWN : Permanent end to Israel-Hamas violence crucial beyond a ceasefire - Ntshavheni




1 December 2023 7:15 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Cabinet
Israel-Palestine conflict
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

More from Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X

DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA

1 December 2023 9:44 AM

If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Joburg council. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

DA dismayed political parties rejected motion to dissolve Joburg council

1 December 2023 7:28 AM

The DA on Thursday lost its proposal to disband the City of Johannesburg’s council after 165 out of 270 councillors - including some of its coalition partners - voted against it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Poll finds ANC support has PLUMMETED, but they could still get majority

30 November 2023 1:49 PM

A poll suggests that South Africa’s political support has dramatically shifted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula at a pro-Palestine protest in Johannesburg on 29 November 2023. Picture: Twitter/MbalulaFikile

Mbalula calls on ICC to act against Netanyahu: 'He must be arrested now'

30 November 2023 7:22 AM

The ANC secretary-general said the ICC would be letting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu get away with violating the human rights of Palestinians if a warrant of arrest wasn’t issued against the 'murderer'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives outside Luthuli House where the ANC held a post-election celebration on 12 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President

30 November 2023 6:14 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Signing the Exchange of Letters between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa, on the donation of emergency power equipment to South Africa, on the occasion of China’s State Visit in South Africa on 22 August 2023 Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_Ramokgopa

Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China

28 November 2023 9:23 PM

In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no conditions attached.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Seven political parties attended the Moonshot Pact Convention in Kempton Park on 16 August 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Thabiso Goba

Moonshot Pact: 'Change is a societal task, not just a political one' – ActionSA

28 November 2023 5:15 PM

Members of the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, aka Moonshot Pact, met with civil society organisations on Tuesday to discuss what needs to be prioritised ahead of the 2024 elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amsterdam Women's March / Wikimedia Commons: Guido van Nispen

Look to the mainstream to explain the rise of the far right

28 November 2023 11:47 AM

Sitting on the fence is not an option for anyone who plays a role in shaping public discourse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

IFP puts late Mangosuthu Buthelezi on 2024 elections posters, ballot paper

27 November 2023 1:46 PM

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi passed away in September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Knysna. © petertt/123rf.com

Knysna municipality refutes WC DA’s claims that it's on the brink of bankruptcy

27 November 2023 7:48 AM

The Western Cape DA claimed that the municipality failed to deliver services, saying it was drowning in uncollected refuse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

City of Cape Town to add 300m litres of water per day from new sources by 2030

Local

SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial

Local Business

'Bathong! This is wild': X reacts to the one item Tyla NEVER leaves SA without

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

MEC warns speedsters as WC launches road safety plan

1 December 2023 7:49 PM

Traveller collapses and dies at Cape Town International Airport check-in area

1 December 2023 7:38 PM

Joburg Market management denies claims it's on the verge of collapse

1 December 2023 7:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA