Permanent end to Israel-Hamas violence crucial beyond a ceasefire - Ntshavheni
CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has repeated calls made by BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) nations and other countries for a comprehensive ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.
Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday that they're not aware of any Hamas representatives in the country.
Ntshavheni added that Hamas had not been declared a terrorist organisation by the United Nations, despite being labelled as terrorists by the United States and Israel.
The minister said Cabinet not only wants a ceasefire, but a more permanent end to the violence.
She also made a clarion call for an end to what she described as the "deplorable" killing of civilians.
“We need a comprehensive ceasefire, and also that we're encouraged by the swapping of hostages, and it gives an opportunity for a discussion on a more permanent solution.”
Ntshavheni could not confirm the presence of Hamas leaders in the country.
She also noted that the Israeli ambassador was not expelled from South Africa but was recalled by his own government.
This article first appeared on EWN : Permanent end to Israel-Hamas violence crucial beyond a ceasefire - Ntshavheni
