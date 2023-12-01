Streaming issues? Report here
Politics

DA dismayed political parties rejected motion to dissolve Joburg council

1 December 2023 7:28 AM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
Demcoratic Alliance
Johannesburg Council
ActionSA

The DA on Thursday lost its proposal to disband the City of Johannesburg’s council after 165 out of 270 councillors - including some of its coalition partners - voted against it.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Johannesburg is disappointed that political parties in the municipal council refused to support its motion to dissolve the council.

On Thursday, 165 out of 270 councillors, including some of its coalition partners, voted against the party's proposal to disband the house.

DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the failure to dissolve the council was an injustice to Johannesburg residents.

It has not been a good year for the DA and ActionSA in the municipality, as the relationship between the two parties faced several adversities.

The motion to have Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda booted, the proposal to have the council dissolved, and the plot to have the salaries of councillors increased were just some of the issues the two parties failed to agree on.

But Kayser-Echeozonjok said the party would not give up on removing the African National Congress-Economic Freedom Fighters coalition from power.

“The refusal to dissolve council is a clear sign that these councillors are content with leadership that failed to deliver, [and] that waste resources."

The DA lost power in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni in 2023, and the City of Tshwane remains the party's only metro in Gauteng.


This article first appeared on EWN : DA dismayed political parties rejected motion to dissolve Joburg council




