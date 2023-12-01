Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits... with Soul
18:00 - 19:00
Just the Hits... with Soul
18:00 - 19:00
Latest Local
Inter-Hotel Challenge ignites passion and purpose in hospitality After weeks of being put through their paces, hospitality professionals were recognised and celebrated for their abilities at the... 3 December 2023 1:08 PM
[WATCH] SA 'mermaid' avoids disaster after tail gets stuck in mall aquarium The professional mermaid responded with an explanation of how she escaped drowning when her tail got stuck, after a clip of the in... 2 December 2023 6:22 PM
New HIV survey: 'Prevention seems to be taking a back seat' South Africa has the highest number of HIV cases in the world. 2 December 2023 3:04 PM
View all Local
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance. 1 December 2023 9:44 AM
DA dismayed political parties rejected motion to dissolve Joburg council The DA on Thursday lost its proposal to disband the City of Johannesburg’s council after 165 out of 270 councillors - including so... 1 December 2023 7:28 AM
Permanent end to Israel-Hamas violence crucial beyond a ceasefire - Ntshavheni Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made a clarion call for an end to what she described as the 'deplorable' killing o... 1 December 2023 7:15 AM
View all Politics
Transnet given strict conditions for R47 billion bailout The rail, port and pipeline company was given a lifeline on Friday when Treasury conceded to a request by the Department of Public... 1 December 2023 6:01 PM
National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports. 1 December 2023 12:18 PM
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers. 1 December 2023 11:43 AM
View all Business
How to NOT let burnout affect your decision-making To make the correct decisions, you always want to make sure you're in the right frame of mind. 3 December 2023 2:11 PM
Here’s how you can live debt-free this festive season It's the most wonderful time of the year...but celebrations shouldn't cause us to overspend. 3 December 2023 10:41 AM
Childhood trauma explored in new documentary by Cape Town therapist Sara-Jayne speaks to trauma-informed therapist Claudia Roodt about the forthcoming screening of her documentary, ‘The Gift Of My T... 3 December 2023 8:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
[PREVIEW] What to expect of this weekend’s Carling Cup knockout semi-finals Stellenbosch FC take on Richards Bay while TS Galaxy will face AmaZulu. 1 December 2023 8:47 AM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
View all Sport
R&B singer Joe to tour SA in 2024 The highly anticipated tour will take place in April. 3 December 2023 12:53 PM
Game time: Behind the scenes with SA stars of new reality show Sports Wives The reality show 'with a difference' will give a front row seat to the lives of the wives, girlfriends and exes of SA sporting gre... 2 December 2023 5:30 PM
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith Dr Lizelle Grobler on Sunday Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am. 1 December 2023 2:45 PM
View all Entertainment
COP28: how bad climate change is already and what we need to do to tackle it Global temperatures have surged over the past year, with the monthly global average surpassing 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. 1 December 2023 1:24 PM
COP28: How 7 policies could help save a billion lives by 2100 If changes are not made climate change could kill a billion people. 1 December 2023 12:23 PM
History will judge Henry Kissinger's southern African interventions as a failure The former US secretary of state’s took great interest in southern Africa in the mid-1970s 1 December 2023 11:35 AM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst

1 December 2023 8:24 AM
by Amy Fraser
Festive Season
eskom loadshedding

A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts.

Bongani Bingwa interviews energy expert Chris Yelland.

Put the festive lights away, a dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts between December and January, except for a few days.

The utility is directly contradicting Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, who recently promised longsuffering consumers he expects fewer blackouts during this time of the year.

I don't think Eskom can predict there will be no loadshedding, nor can anybody.

Chris Yelland, Energy Expert

Our politicians are notorious for saying one thing, but reality says another, laments Yelland.

Electricity demand will be low over the Christmas period, but Eskom intends to introduce 9000 megawatts of planned outages to catch up on maintenance.

Christmas tree, festive season / Pixabay: geralt
Christmas tree, festive season / Pixabay: geralt

RELATED: Eskom to 'closely monitor' power system as Stage 6 gets implemented

RELATED: South Africa to brace itself for five more years in the dark – Energy analyst

RELATED: Are we in for a dark December? 'We can't be blind to reality' - energy analyst

Lots of promises and in the end. Most of these promises are not met.

Chris Yelland, Energy Expert

There is a long road ahead with lots to be done.

Chris Yelland, Energy Expert

Even though demand is low, availability is also low.

Chris Yelland, Energy Expert

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst




1 December 2023 8:24 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Festive Season
eskom loadshedding

More from Local

hotel, tourism industry, hospitality / Pexels: cottonbro studio

Inter-Hotel Challenge ignites passion and purpose in hospitality

3 December 2023 1:08 PM

After weeks of being put through their paces, hospitality professionals were recognised and celebrated for their abilities at the Inter-Hotel Challenge.

Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of professional mermaid at Cresta Shopping Centre swimming free after her tail gets stuck, from video on TikTok @fezilemagula

[WATCH] SA 'mermaid' avoids disaster after tail gets stuck in mall aquarium

2 December 2023 6:22 PM

The professional mermaid responded with an explanation of how she escaped drowning when her tail got stuck, after a clip of the incident went viral.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: PENCHAN PUMILA/123RF.COM

New HIV survey: 'Prevention seems to be taking a back seat'

2 December 2023 3:04 PM

South Africa has the highest number of HIV cases in the world.

Read More arrow_forward

@ anzheni/123rf.com

New Ford Puma finally arrives in SA - 'pricey, but worth it'

2 December 2023 2:56 PM

Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson gives the new Ford Puma a big thumbs up after test driving it around the Cape Peninsula.

Read More arrow_forward

Former sports TV presenter Jeffrey Zikhali, who was gunned down in Mpangeni, KZN on 1 December 2023. Picture: Facebook

KZN officials condemn former TV anchor, spokesperson Jeffrey Zikhali's murder

2 December 2023 1:20 PM

It’s understood the former sports anchor was killed on Friday night, with gunmen fleeing the scene with his car.

Read More arrow_forward

© maridav/123rf.com

What SPF should you use to protect your skin? Answer: 'The highest you can get'

2 December 2023 11:59 AM

A timely reminder that adequate sun protection is critical for your skin, and why, from Dr Charl van Loggerenberg.

Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie officially launched the province's Festive Season Road Safety Plan on the N2 near Caledon on 1 December 2023. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

Zero tolerance for errant road users this festive season, warn WC authorities

2 December 2023 10:26 AM

More than 580 traffic officers are set to be deployed throughout the Western Cape this holiday season, as traffic authorities hope to bring road fatalities further down this year.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © Antonio Diaz/ 123rf.com

Load shedding exemption court ruling described as monumental

2 December 2023 8:45 AM

The Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Eskom have been ordered to offset the power utility’s planned power cuts at certain public institutions before the end of January 2024.

Read More arrow_forward

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Transnet given strict conditions for R47 billion bailout

1 December 2023 6:01 PM

The rail, port and pipeline company was given a lifeline on Friday when Treasury conceded to a request by the Department of Public Enterprises.

Read More arrow_forward

Opinion category winner Zongile Nhlapo (l) and innovation in journalism joint winner Kgomotso Modise, at the Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards on 30 November 2023. Picture: Supplied

Eyewitness News bags two awards at 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year ceremony

1 December 2023 4:26 PM

Eyewitness News online sub-editor Zongile Nhlapo won in the Opinion category, and reporter Kgomotso Modise did us proud by sharing a win in the innovation in journalism category.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Transnet given strict conditions for R47 billion bailout

1 December 2023 6:01 PM

The rail, port and pipeline company was given a lifeline on Friday when Treasury conceded to a request by the Department of Public Enterprises.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: www.transnet.net

National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track

1 December 2023 12:18 PM

The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports.

Read More arrow_forward

© dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial

1 December 2023 11:43 AM

South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers.

Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Electricity Kgosienstsho Ramokgopa briefing members of the media on the progress regarding the implementation of the Energy Action Plan in Pretoria on Monday, 17 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_R

Additional generation capacity plan in the offing, hints Electricity Minister

1 December 2023 7:42 AM

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa noted a need for more reliable energy generation beyond Eskom and the generators availed by China.

Read More arrow_forward

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Personal finance rules you MUST stick to, and those it's ok to break (sometimes)

30 November 2023 9:30 PM

Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares his 'breakable' and 'unbreakable' personal finance rules, and explains why - on The Money Show

Read More arrow_forward

© bogdanvj/123rf.com

Attempted insurance fraud rampant, R1 billion's worth prevented just in 2022

30 November 2023 9:02 PM

The latest statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa make for shocking reading.

Read More arrow_forward

@ antonioguillem/123rf.com

When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified?

30 November 2023 7:46 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting up to over R40 for the month.

Read More arrow_forward

© morris71/123rf.com

Hard times for Spar, but a lot of the tough decisions now taken says new CEO

30 November 2023 7:22 PM

The Spar Group has reported that its full-year operating profit to end-September 2023 almost halved to R1.8 billion.

Read More arrow_forward

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

'We have not been transparent' – Transnet CEO addresses latest controversies

30 November 2023 2:29 PM

From 'unsustainable debt' to port backlogs, Transet CEO, Andile Sangqu opens up to Clement Manyathela.

Read More arrow_forward

hot climate, global warming / Pixabay: garten-gg

'We've opened the gates of hell': Can COP28 climate talks meet the urgency?

30 November 2023 12:23 PM

As nations prepare for a fortnight of intense negotiation, the stakes are higher than they have ever been.

Read More arrow_forward

