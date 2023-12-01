Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst
Bongani Bingwa interviews energy expert Chris Yelland.
Put the festive lights away, a dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts between December and January, except for a few days.
The utility is directly contradicting Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, who recently promised longsuffering consumers he expects fewer blackouts during this time of the year.
I don't think Eskom can predict there will be no loadshedding, nor can anybody.Chris Yelland, Energy Expert
Our politicians are notorious for saying one thing, but reality says another, laments Yelland.
Electricity demand will be low over the Christmas period, but Eskom intends to introduce 9000 megawatts of planned outages to catch up on maintenance.
Lots of promises and in the end. Most of these promises are not met.Chris Yelland, Energy Expert
There is a long road ahead with lots to be done.Chris Yelland, Energy Expert
Even though demand is low, availability is also low.Chris Yelland, Energy Expert
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst
Source : Pixabay: geralt
