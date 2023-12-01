Accused in Meyiwa murder trial to face judgement for 2019 drug-dealing case
JOHANNESBURG - The Senzo Meyiwa trial may be on hold for now, but one of his alleged killers is due back in court.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya has been tried for the possession of ammunition as well as dealing in drugs.
Judgment in the matter is set to be handed down on Friday.
Sibiya is the first of five men accused of the 2014 murder of the football star.
When Sibiya was arrested in May 2020, it was in connection with a drug-dealing case dating back to 2019.
READ: Meyiwa murder trial: Accused allegedly implicated co-accused in drug dealing
Upon his arrest, police searched his home where they found live bullets in a black plastic bag and added an unlawful possession of ammunition charge against him.
It was just mere hours after this arrest that Sibiya signed a written confession on his involvement in the murder of Meyiwa.
Sibiya’s return to court, this time in Tembisa, will be for judgment in the other matters.
Meanwhile, Sibiya and the four other accused will need to wait until January for the resumption of the Meyiwa murder trial.
This article first appeared on EWN : Accused in Meyiwa murder trial to face judgement for 2019 drug-dealing case
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
