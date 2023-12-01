DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA
Lester Kiewit interviews Zakhele Mbhele, Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister in the Presidency.
Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, has declined the DA’s Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application for outcomes of the performance reviews to be released.
According to the DA, it's in the public interest that progress reports on how Cabinet ministers are performing are accessible to South Africans and that they are made public with urgency.
"Ramokgopa cannot hide behind a tenuous and erroneous understanding of the law," says the DA in its appeal against her decision to keep the performance reviews from South Africans.
Separate from the public commitment made to make the assessments public, Mbhele says that Ramokgopa has the Constitutional obligation to be accountable to Parliament for the performance of their functions, as per section 92 of the Constitution.
If they are performing their tasks adequately and meeting their quotas, there should be nothing to hide, argues Mbhele.
If they are underperforming, the public needs to be made aware of their shortcomings, so that they can be held accountable, he says.
RELATED: President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements
Purely on a principle and Constitutional basis, there are no grounds for the content of the performance assessments to be made secret.Zakhele Mbhele, Democratic Alliance Shadow Minister in the Presidency

