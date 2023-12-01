



Africa Melane speaks to Soccer Laduma writer Delmain Faver ahead of the Carling Cup semi-finals.

(Listen to the discussion below.)

It is set to be an exciting weekend of local football, featuring the semi-final fixtures for the Carling Cup.

The first fixture between Richards Bay and Stellenbosch FC on Saturday (2 December) will be an interesting one, says Faver.

He says Stellenbosch will back themselves after getting the better of Richard’s Bay (2-1) when the teams met last month.

You don’t eliminate Orland Pirates and then you don’t go on to fancy yourself. I think that was a big shock. Delmain Faver, Soccer Laduma

Stellenbosch is the only team in the semi-final that is currently [ranked] in the top six, so this is essentially a tournament and top four that is being contested by some of the bottom clubs in the DStv Premiership. Delmain Faver, writer – Soccer Laduma

In the second semi-final, AmaZulu will play TS Galaxy on Sunday (3 December).

The last time the two teams met, AmaZulu came out on top.

But don’t count TS Galaxy just yet, says Faver.

A lot of attention has been on the coach because he came out blasting Rhulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns coach), so he deflected a lot of attention from his players and put it on himself. Delmain Faver, writer – Soccer Laduma

This article first appeared on 947 : [PREVIEW] What to expect of this weekend’s Carling Cup knockout semi-finals