Leave seals alone! Cape Town introduces R3000 spot fines
Lester Kiewit speaks to Kim Krynauw, Director of Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre.
Listen to the conversation below.
Krynauw is appealing to local and international visitors to leave seals alone.
RELATED: 'IT'S NOT WORTH YOUR SELFIE!' SPCA SAVES 5 SEALS FROM ABUSE AT HOUT BAY HARBOUR
Some Capetonians are earning an income by habituating seals and allowing tourists to take photos with them while seal handlers illegally feed and abuse them.
The City of Cape Town will start enforcing local by-laws to prevent people from feeding, mistreating and habituating seals in the form of spot fines or R3000 and other legal consequences.
It is illegal to feed and interact with seals.
It's illegal and people should not go anywhere near a wild animal. We do not condone any feeding or touching in the harbour or anywhere.Kim Krynauw, Director - Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre
If you spot a seal, stay at least 20 to 30 meters away from them, don't put water on them or attempt to put them back into the ocean.
The golden rule is: stay away from the seals and their pups, they bite - it'll cost you if you don't.
