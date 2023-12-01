COP28: Rich countries pledge $400m to help poor ones with climate catastrophes
Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
Delegates at COP28 reached impressive agreements on the first day of the event on Thursday.
Country representatives agreed to a much-anticipated 'loss and damage' fund to help poor countries recover after storms and droughts caused by the climate crisis.
The EU, US and UK, amongst others, will contribute about $400 million to developing countries reeling from the impacts of the crisis.
We are living through climate collapse in real time.António Guterres, Secretary-General - United Nations
The idea of finding cash for these losses was first introduced in the 1990s.
RELATED: 'We've opened the gates of hell': Can COP28 climate talks meet the urgency?
RELATED: COP28: Inside the UAE, the oil giant hosting 2023 climate change summit
Interestingly, you've got America to agree, because America has dragged its feet on this in particular.Adam Gilchrist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Claudio Centonze
