Final bell rings for matrics, time to CELEBRATE! Plett Rage is waiting...
Lester Kiewit speaks to Plett Rage founder Ronen Klugman about this year's popular post-matric celebration at Plettenberg Bay.
Listen below.
Final exams end today, and thousands of matriculants are heading to Plettenberg Bay to celebrate.
This year the Plett Rage features multiple beach bars and an electrifying array of artists and DJs, guaranteed to keep the dance floor sizzling all night long.
Klugman says that they're ready to receive the influx of up to 5000 people and have "brilliant things planned".
He assures revellers that safety is a top priority of the event.
