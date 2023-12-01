Miss SA, Natasha Joubert launches education programme for women in tech
The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie and Tarryn Lamb speaks to Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert for her first in-person interview in Cape Town!
Listen to the conversation below.
The 26-year-old fashion designer from Gauteng was crowned Miss South Africa ahead of Nande Mabala and Bryoni Govender at the Sunbet Arena at Time Square Casino in Pretoria earlier this year.
RELATED: NATASHA JOUBERT CROWNED MISS SOUTH AFRICA 2023
Your Miss South Africa 2023 @natashajoub 👑#MissSA2023 #NatashaJoubert pic.twitter.com/ExfY2P3yjB' Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) August 13, 2023
During her chat with Carl and Tarryn, Joubert mentioned the power of self reflection and seeing every opportunity as a lesson instead of a failure after becoming second-runner up in Miss South Africa in 2020 and coming back to secure the title in 2023.
I took the knock hard, went into a depression but went to therapy and spoke to a life coach until things shifted emotionally for me which helped me become the incorruptible woman I am today.Natasha Joubert, Miss South Africa
Being Miss South Africa is not 'about pitching up in heels and looking pretty.'
Joubert adds that being Miss South Africa is about using her platform to uplift humanity.
One way she aims to do this is through her newly launched educational programme called, the Natasha Joubert Collective.
Mzansi's reigning beauty queen will award bursaries to women in tech to uplift and empower them since being "financially excluded from education" is "a big problem in South Africa" says Joubert.
Joubert aims to grant bursaries in every province in Mzansi.
Why is this programme special to Miss South Africa?
Joubert explains that she grew up with a single mom who didn't have extra income to pay for her tertiary education.
Joubert is using her success to pay it forward in a cause that seems like full circle moment - giving young people with with ambition, passion, dreams and goals who are aspiring to make their dreams come true through education the opportunity to do so - like she did.
I know what it feels like to be financially excluded. I studied through bursaries that I got from winning modeling competitions.Natasha Joubert, Miss South Africa
Here's to education and beauty with purpose!
This article first appeared on KFM : Miss SA, Natasha Joubert launches education programme for women in tech
Source : Kfm 94.5
More from Lifestyle
Struggling with low libido? Tips and tricks to get you back in the mood
When it comes to having sex having both parties in the right mood is crucial, but sometimes this takes a bit of work.Read More
Discovery Insure drive trends: how fuel price impacts driving behaviour
Discovery Insure has released its latest drive trends and come up with some interesting observations.Read More
ChatGPT turns 1!
What the AI chatbot’s success says as much about humans as technology.Read More
HIV is still a leading killer in Africa despite medical breakthroughs
About 38 million people around the world are living with HIV.Read More
Leave seals alone! Cape Town introduces R3000 spot fines
The City of Cape Town will start enforcing local by-laws to prevent people from touching or feeding seals.Read More
Personal finance rules you MUST stick to, and those it's ok to break (sometimes)
Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares his 'breakable' and 'unbreakable' personal finance rules, and explains why - on The Money ShowRead More
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified?
Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting up to over R40 for the month.Read More
There is a science to getting rich – author
Aubrey Masango speaks to author and consultant of Change Creator SA, Stanley Beckett.Read More
'Blackouts & Boerewors': A book to help you make the most of loadshedding
With the current state of our electricity grid, we all need some blackout friendly recipes.Read More
More from Entertainment
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith Dr Lizelle Grobler on Sunday
Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Dutch King awards Trevor Noah with the prestigious 2023 Erasmus Prize
The South African comedian becomes only the second comedian to be awarded this prize since 1965.Read More
Bey-hive! ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor TODAY
Catch all the behind-the-scenes and onstage action as ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor.Read More
'Bathong! This is wild': X reacts to the one item Tyla NEVER leaves SA without
[WATCH] South African food versus America: Grammy-nominated Tyla settles the debate once and for all.Read More
Final bell rings for matrics, time to CELEBRATE! Plett Rage is waiting...
Matric exams are done; Plett Rage is ready to host the end of your final chapter of school!Read More
Father-son duo teams up for trans-positive Netflix film 'Runs in the Family'
We wanted to see our positive relationship reflected, says Gabe Gabriel, screenplay writer.Read More
Wynberg's Youngtsa CPT to headline next month's Cape Town Arts Festival
The Cape Town Arts festival returned last year for the first time since 2019, due to the impact of the Covid pandemic.Read More
[WATCH] Stellenbosch choir share heartfelt prayer in support of GBV survivors
The choir shares a heartfelt rendition of an isiXhosa prayer written by Lloyiso in support of GBV victims.Read More
Kenilworth Racecourse upgraded with future plans set to be world-class location
The racecourse opens on Saturday, 2 December with future plans to become 'a world-class' location, offering more to the public.Read More