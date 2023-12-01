Bey-hive! ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor TODAY





Bongani Bingwa speaks to Ster-Kinekor spokesperson and head of marketing, Lynne Wylie.

The highly anticipated ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor theatres across the country today.

Fans can look forward to onstage performances and behind-the-scenes snippets from Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour.

The tour started in Sweden earlier this year and travelled through Europe and North America for 56 shows.

Not every had the chance to see Beyonce live in action so the film is the next best thing, says Wylie.

Ster-Kinekor has recorded a phenomenal number of pre-bookings ahead of the film premiere on 1 December.

How can you not dance when you listen to that music?... Our audiences are honestly knocking on the doors to book for this. For audiences that can’t see it live, this is the next best (and affordable) thing. Lynee Wylie, head of marketing – Ster-Kinekor

Tickets to ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ are available on the Ster-Kinekor website.

Screenings are available nationwide in IMAX, Cine Prestige, 2D and 3D.

Watch the film’s trailer below:

