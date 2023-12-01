SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial
Lester Kiewit speaks with Karen Lowe, Director of 4 Day Week South Africa NPC.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
Some people have been great supporters of the four-day work week, while others are doubtful that it could work.
This practice involves a reduction in work hours without a cut in pay.
Lowe says that does not always involve working four days straight with three days off, as some would choose work half days and shorter days instead.
The recent test of this found that working four days has huge benefits for both employees and employers.
RELATED: 4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay
26 companies participated in this trial, which lasted six weeks, and 92% of these companies said they would definitely continue with the four-day formula.
There is nothing better than a success story at the end of the year.Karen Lowe, Director - 4 Day Week South Africa NPC
The companies reported increases in revenue, improved productivity, fewer resignations and a decrease in absenteeism.
For the employees, their overall well-being improved, they were less stressed and burnt out, they had a better work-life balance and were more productive.
RELATED: 4-day work week trial yield great results for workers AND employers
People are able to be more present without feeling guilty.Karen Lowe, Director - 4 Day Week South Africa NPC
In addition to this, more than half of the employees said they would need a substantial pay increase to return to a 5-day week, and 13% said no amount of money could convince them to go back to 5 days.
Lowe says that South African companies have showed the same positive growth from this change as seen in other parts of the world.
Reduced hours working does indeed work. Our south African companies have performed incredibly well.Karen Lowe, Director - 4 Day Week South Africa NPC
She says the companies involved were largely small and medium enterprises, but they are looking at testing this on a larger scale.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_185551577_4-day-work-week-symbol-concept-words-4-day-work-week-on-wooden-blocks-on-beautiful-white-background-.html?vti=nwmtl2ca1ctvezpg8k-1-14
More from Local
Eyewitness News bags two awards at 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year ceremony
Eyewitness News online sub-editor Zongile Nhlapo won in the Opinion category, and reporter Kgomotso Modise did us proud by sharing a win in the innovation in journalism category.Read More
How Shein is affecting local businesses
Shein has become a major player in the retail landscape, but at a major cost to local companies.Read More
Leave seals alone! Cape Town introduces R3000 spot fines
The City of Cape Town will start enforcing local by-laws to prevent people from touching or feeding seals.Read More
'Bathong! This is wild': X reacts to the one item Tyla NEVER leaves SA without
[WATCH] South African food versus America: Grammy-nominated Tyla settles the debate once and for all.Read More
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA
If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst
A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts.Read More
Accused in Meyiwa murder trial to face judgement for 2019 drug-dealing case
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, one of the five men accused in the murder trial, is being tried for possession of ammunition and dealing in drugs in connection to the 2019 case he was arrested for in May 2020.Read More
Additional generation capacity plan in the offing, hints Electricity Minister
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa noted a need for more reliable energy generation beyond Eskom and the generators availed by China.Read More
City of Cape Town to add 300m litres of water per day from new sources by 2030
Water reuse will increase Cape Town's total bulk potable water supply by around 7% by 2030.Read More
More from Business
National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track
The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports.Read More
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst
A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts.Read More
Additional generation capacity plan in the offing, hints Electricity Minister
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa noted a need for more reliable energy generation beyond Eskom and the generators availed by China.Read More
Personal finance rules you MUST stick to, and those it's ok to break (sometimes)
Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares his 'breakable' and 'unbreakable' personal finance rules, and explains why - on The Money ShowRead More
Attempted insurance fraud rampant, R1 billion's worth prevented just in 2022
The latest statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa make for shocking reading.Read More
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified?
Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting up to over R40 for the month.Read More
Hard times for Spar, but a lot of the tough decisions now taken says new CEO
The Spar Group has reported that its full-year operating profit to end-September 2023 almost halved to R1.8 billion.Read More
'We have not been transparent' – Transnet CEO addresses latest controversies
From 'unsustainable debt' to port backlogs, Transet CEO, Andile Sangqu opens up to Clement Manyathela.Read More
'We've opened the gates of hell': Can COP28 climate talks meet the urgency?
As nations prepare for a fortnight of intense negotiation, the stakes are higher than they have ever been.Read More