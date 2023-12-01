Streaming issues? Report here
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt

1 December 2023 2:12 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa.

Robert Marawa is in conversation with ProSport International Managing Director of Football, Mike Makaab.

(Listen to the interview below)

While sports athletes are often in the spotlight, some of their major career movies and lucrative deals are courtesy of their agents.

Agents work behind the scenes, going far and beyond for their players.

He started as a coach, and significantly led Orlando Pirates to win the league in 1994 before abruptly departing.

It would have been easier for me to stay and finish what I had started [with Orlando Pirates] but I the truth is I had left behind my wife and three young children in Durban whilst I worked in Johannesburg. Unlike most people who commute, I saw myself maybe once every two months for a day or two at best. It was a decision that I had to honestly make.

Mike Makaab, managing director – ProSport International

Makaab has become a great name in the South African and international football industry.

He founded ProSport International and became one of South Africa’s first licensed FIFA agents in 2001.

He has since negotiated significant deals for some of the biggest names in football, including the likes of Siyabonga Nomvethe, Nkanyiso Zungu, Andile Jali, Sipho Mbule, and Gabadinho Mango.

Makaab says that agents play a significant role in a player’s career, a role that many people and organisation often overlook.

It is their job to ensure that players are well-represented, receive treatment, and are not taken advantage of.

You’ve got to be very objective in the way you think. You’ve got to hear the players side of the story, you’ve got to take the time and hear the club’s side - and if there is genuinely an impasse for any other reason, other than the fact that the player truly doesn’t fit into the coach’s plans then you’ve got to address those issues.

Mike Makaab, managing director – ProSport International

If that is the case, I am a firm believer that you rather move the player to a new environment for the longevity of their career. And that’s what we always encourage, but not before we’ve understood the dynamics that exist between the parties.

Mike Makaab, managing director – ProSport International

This article first appeared on 947 : Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt




More from Sport

Amazulu FC. Photo: Facebook/AmaZulu FC

[PREVIEW] What to expect of this weekend’s Carling Cup knockout semi-finals

1 December 2023 8:47 AM

Stellenbosch FC take on Richards Bay while TS Galaxy will face AmaZulu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance

30 November 2023 11:39 AM

The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An illustration of the first international football match between Scotland and England. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/The Graphic

On this day in 1872: England, Scotland meet in first international football game

30 November 2023 11:36 AM

Fans paid a shilling to watch the world’s first official international football match.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cristiano Ronaldo trains with Al Nassar. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Mohammadreza Abbasi (cropped)

Cristiano Ronaldo sued for R18 billion for punting dodgy crypto exchange Binance

30 November 2023 9:08 AM

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a class action lawsuit over his promotion of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stuartburf/123rf.com

‘When a batter faces a ball, it’s got nothing to do with colour’ - Linda Zondi

29 November 2023 3:19 PM

Linda Zondi talks about his journey as a former selector for Cricket SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's under 19 cricket team captain David Teeger. Picture: Supplied/Old Edwardian Society on X

CSA to appoint panel for probe into SA U19 cricket captain's pro-Israel remarks

27 November 2023 11:52 AM

David Teeger received the Rising Star award at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards in October and dedicated his prize to the Israel Defence Forces soldiers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all

24 November 2023 12:57 PM

Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stormers coach John Dobson addresses the media. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable'

24 November 2023 10:34 AM

DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Orlando Pirates footballer Thembinkosi Lorch. Picture: Instagram/@thembinkosi_lorch_3.

Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing

23 November 2023 1:05 PM

Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Luca Ceruti / Instagram: @luca_ceruti_

'SA has a fair shot of winning' – Luca Ceruti ahead of Red Bull King of the Air

22 November 2023 4:35 PM

Eighteen of the world’s best kiteboarders will compete in the Mother City, but only one can walk away as the winner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

MEC warns speedsters as WC launches road safety plan

1 December 2023 7:49 PM

Traveller collapses and dies at Cape Town International Airport check-in area

1 December 2023 7:38 PM

Joburg Market management denies claims it's on the verge of collapse

1 December 2023 7:31 PM

