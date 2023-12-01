Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt





Robert Marawa is in conversation with ProSport International Managing Director of Football, Mike Makaab.

(Listen to the interview below)

While sports athletes are often in the spotlight, some of their major career movies and lucrative deals are courtesy of their agents.

Agents work behind the scenes, going far and beyond for their players.

He started as a coach, and significantly led Orlando Pirates to win the league in 1994 before abruptly departing.

It would have been easier for me to stay and finish what I had started [with Orlando Pirates] but I the truth is I had left behind my wife and three young children in Durban whilst I worked in Johannesburg. Unlike most people who commute, I saw myself maybe once every two months for a day or two at best. It was a decision that I had to honestly make. Mike Makaab, managing director – ProSport International

Makaab has become a great name in the South African and international football industry.

He founded ProSport International and became one of South Africa’s first licensed FIFA agents in 2001.

He has since negotiated significant deals for some of the biggest names in football, including the likes of Siyabonga Nomvethe, Nkanyiso Zungu, Andile Jali, Sipho Mbule, and Gabadinho Mango.

Makaab says that agents play a significant role in a player’s career, a role that many people and organisation often overlook.

It is their job to ensure that players are well-represented, receive treatment, and are not taken advantage of.

You’ve got to be very objective in the way you think. You’ve got to hear the players side of the story, you’ve got to take the time and hear the club’s side - and if there is genuinely an impasse for any other reason, other than the fact that the player truly doesn’t fit into the coach’s plans then you’ve got to address those issues. Mike Makaab, managing director – ProSport International

If that is the case, I am a firm believer that you rather move the player to a new environment for the longevity of their career. And that’s what we always encourage, but not before we’ve understood the dynamics that exist between the parties. Mike Makaab, managing director – ProSport International

