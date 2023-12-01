How Shein is affecting local businesses
Mike Wills speaks with Chris Gilmour, investment analyst, market commentator, financial writer and Columnist
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
Shein is a China-based online retailer known for selling fast fashion clothes at extremely low prices.
Its value has increased by 840% in two years and is valued at around $90 billion.
You cannot deny they have been incredibly successful in a short amount of time.Chris Gilmour, Investment Analyst/Market Commentator
However, these clothes are cheaply made, mass produced, and contribute to clothing waste ending up in landfills as they are not designed to last.
They have also been accused of using child labour and under paying their employees.
In addition to this, local clothing groups worry that Shein is anti-competitive and avoids paying full import taxes as their goods are below the threshold that would be taxed.
The South African Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition is investigating Shein, but there are few details on this available.
Gilmour says that this company is going to create challenges for government to deal with as they do not want to upset their Brics ally, but the retailer is costing local jobs and costing the economy as they lose out on the import duties.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/arnoaltix/arnoaltix1904/arnoaltix190400028/122170858-pile-of-second-hand-clothing-and-shoes-with-computer-on-floor-in-living-room.jpg
