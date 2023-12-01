Discovery Insure drive trends: how fuel price impacts driving behaviour





Clarence Ford speaks with Robert Attwell, CEO at Discovery Insure

Each year discovery analyses driver behaviour and looks at the trends of how we behave on the roads.

This year they found that driver behaviour was influenced by the price of fuel.

Many motorists were taking on average five trips less into work every month, partly as a result of the cost of travel.

Data has showed that our clients are under significant financial pressure and it is no surprise that this comes through in how they spend on fuel and how they drive. Robert Attwell, CEO - Discovery Insure

They also found that in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal fuel consumption is significantly higher than in other provinces.

Some other interesting data they found was that men speed more than women, and people are more likely to speed on the weekends.

However, women seem to be more distracted when driving based on cell phone usage while driving.