Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend





TEARS Animal Rescue Xmas Market

If you love animals or just want to support a good cause, head down to the TEARS Animal Rescue Xmas Market.

The market takes place on Saturday (2 December 2023) at the Fish Hoek Civic Centre from 8:30am to 1pm.

There will be a variety of stalls offering food and drinks, dog toys and treats, unique crafts, festive gifts and much more.

All proceeds from the event will be used to sterilise animals in low-income communities.

TEARS is one of South Africa's leading animal welfare organisations whose mission is to provide a safe haven for companion animals in need.

The NPO strives to end homelessness, neglect and abuse in the communities they serve through medical assistance, humane education, rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming.

‘Every Brilliant Thing’

On Saturday (2 December 2023), the final night of the production of 'Every Brilliant Thing' will take place at the Theatre on the Bay’s Lamta One Studio.

This one-man show, starring Miguel de Sampaio, is a heartwarming and comedic coming-of-age story that celebrates the small but remarkable things that make life worth living.

It promises to move, inspire, and entertain audiences.

Please note that this production does contain themes of suicide and depression.

Click here for tickets.

'VOX 2023: A Musical Yearbook'

VOX, the popular choral group, will be hosting 'VOX 2023: A Musical Yearbook' at Christ Church in Constantia on Sunday (3 December 2023) at 3pm.

During the event, the group will present highlights from their musical adventures throughout the year.

There are only a few tickets remaining for this event, so if you are interested in attending, please contact Anne at 082 218 0100 to secure your seat.

Click here for more info.

Scroll up to listen to more info about the above-mentioned events.