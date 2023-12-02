Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
TEARS Animal Rescue Xmas Market
If you love animals or just want to support a good cause, head down to the TEARS Animal Rescue Xmas Market.
The market takes place on Saturday (2 December 2023) at the Fish Hoek Civic Centre from 8:30am to 1pm.
There will be a variety of stalls offering food and drinks, dog toys and treats, unique crafts, festive gifts and much more.
All proceeds from the event will be used to sterilise animals in low-income communities.
TEARS is one of South Africa's leading animal welfare organisations whose mission is to provide a safe haven for companion animals in need.
The NPO strives to end homelessness, neglect and abuse in the communities they serve through medical assistance, humane education, rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming.
‘Every Brilliant Thing’
On Saturday (2 December 2023), the final night of the production of 'Every Brilliant Thing' will take place at the Theatre on the Bay’s Lamta One Studio.
This one-man show, starring Miguel de Sampaio, is a heartwarming and comedic coming-of-age story that celebrates the small but remarkable things that make life worth living.
It promises to move, inspire, and entertain audiences.
Please note that this production does contain themes of suicide and depression.
Click here for tickets.
'VOX 2023: A Musical Yearbook'
VOX, the popular choral group, will be hosting 'VOX 2023: A Musical Yearbook' at Christ Church in Constantia on Sunday (3 December 2023) at 3pm.
During the event, the group will present highlights from their musical adventures throughout the year.
There are only a few tickets remaining for this event, so if you are interested in attending, please contact Anne at 082 218 0100 to secure your seat.
Click here for more info.
Scroll up to listen to more info about the above-mentioned events.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=766901828811231&set=a.341942687973816
More from Lifestyle
SA's cheapest electric vehicle: 'It's a good-looking car, but it's pricey'
The newly launched GWM ORA 03 is currently the most affordable EV in the country.Read More
New Ford Puma finally arrives in SA - 'pricey, but worth it'
Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson gives the new Ford Puma a big thumbs up after test driving it around the Cape Peninsula.Read More
What SPF should you use to protect your skin? Answer: 'The highest you can get'
A timely reminder that adequate sun protection is critical for your skin, and why, from Dr Charl van Loggerenberg.Read More
Exercising as a family: 'It's good quality time with the added health benefits'
You don't have to stick to traditional forms of exercise; simply make a point to move together.Read More
Struggling with low libido? Tips and tricks to get you back in the mood
When it comes to having sex having both parties in the right mood is crucial, but sometimes this takes a bit of work.Read More
Discovery Insure drive trends: how fuel price impacts driving behaviour
Discovery Insure has released its latest drive trends and come up with some interesting observations.Read More
ChatGPT turns 1!
What the AI chatbot’s success says as much about humans as technology.Read More
HIV is still a leading killer in Africa despite medical breakthroughs
About 38 million people around the world are living with HIV.Read More
Leave seals alone! Cape Town introduces R3000 spot fines
The City of Cape Town will start enforcing local by-laws to prevent people from touching or feeding seals.Read More