Load shedding exemption court ruling described as monumental
JOHANNESBURG - A court ruling ordering Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopato prevent load shedding in schools, police stations, and hospitals has been described as monumental.
Ramokgopa and Eskom have been ordered to offset the power utility’s crippling planned power cuts at these public institutions before the end of January 2024.
The court also reiterated its previous ruling on the case, saying load shedding was unconstitutional and violated basic rights.
Organised labour, some political parties, and civil organisations have been seeking a declaration from the courts to rule load shedding as a human rights violation.
ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said they felt vindicated by the ruling.
“It helps to ensure that communities across South Africa who have been so negatively affected by police station telephone lines not working during load shedding, or hospitals failing to take care of sick patients when the lights go out, can now be assured that they will get the basic services guaranteed by our Constitution.
“What the other applicants in this case sought to have load shedding unconstitutional. ActionSA was the only applicant that specifically asked the court for humanitarian relief to exempt hospitals schools and police stations from the effects of load shedding to ensure these vital services continue uninterrupted.”
Build One South Africa spokesperson Roger Solomons said the country had suffered enough.
“While rolling blackouts cost the economy South Africans billions of rands, and while South Africans sit in the dark, and the economy is literally in a free fall, we are delighted that the judiciary acted in the best interest of the people and held government account.”
Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa's office said they were studying the court judgment.
The presidency said it would respond to the court judgment in due course.
READ MORE:
- SA's energy outlook remains uncertain going into festive season - Chris Yelland
This article first appeared on EWN : Load shedding exemption court ruling described as monumental
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/hospital_bed.html?sti=ne72h4yesbmvf40w3y|&mediapopup=67174612
