Exercising as a family: 'It's good quality time with the added health benefits'
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Director at Fitpro Institute of Fitness Professionals, Derek Archer.
Spending quality time as a family is important, especially in our busy lives.
One great way to bond with your loved ones is by exercising together.
You don't have to stick to traditional forms of exercise; simply make a point to move together.
According to Forbes Health, there are many activities you can do as a family, such as doing household chores, playing tag or tossing a ball in the backyard, taking a walk, or going for a bike ride around your neighbourhood.
The goal is to engage in an activity that benefits everyone involved.
So, make it a priority to spend time together and enjoy the benefits of being active as a family.
It's about quality time - quality time doing something that is going to benefit everyone who participates.Derek Archer, Director - Fitpro Institute of Fitness Professionals
Perhaps we don't get to spend as much time with our children but what a great opportunity because of all these benefits of exercising.Derek Archer, Director - Fitpro Institute of Fitness Professionals
If we can create a good habit by choosing an activity we can participate in as a family, we can get that good quality time with the added health benefits.Derek Archer, Director - Fitpro Institute of Fitness Professionals
This article first appeared on 702
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/J154nEkpzlQ
