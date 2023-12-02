Zero tolerance for errant road users this festive season, warn WC authorities
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape traffic authorities say they are ready to maintain law and order on the province's roads this busy holiday season.
The province's festive road safety operations are in full swing, following Friday's launch.
In the 2022/2023 festive season, 131 people died on the province’s roads. This was 76 people less than the 2021/2022 season, and authorities are hoping to further bring these numbers down this year.
Western Cape traffic acting director Vigie Chetty: "Our teams are going to be out there. We have commitment from our staff from the management team right down to ground level. People are committed to seeing a reduction to fatalities like we had last year in the Western Cape, and I think it's a good foundation that we've set in terms of the planning."
Chetty urged motorists to play their part.
"Don't speed, don't take unnecessary chances out there. Be patient, be considerate to all road user types - there's not just vehicles on the road. We've got pedestrians and our motorcyclists, and I'm really appealing to everyone to please manage your safety and be responsible for your passengers, and please get to your destinations safely."
[WATCH]' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 1, 2023
Provincial traffic chief, Farrel Payne says it’s all systems go @NtuthuzeloNene pic.twitter.com/246gexMKGN
More than 580 traffic officers will be deployed throughout the province this holiday season.
Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said ramping up visibility is a top priority.
Mackenzie also warned of a zero-tolerance approach towards errant drivers.
In 2022, 446 drivers were arrested for drunk driving and 23 for speeding.
"We're scaling up; we know people are scaling down. Please do not drink and drive. It's been a World Cup win, there have been many happy moments this year, we know South Africans love their festive season. It is dangerous not only for yourself, but for other road users who are just out there to enjoy their festive period as well."
This article first appeared on EWN : Zero tolerance for errant road users this festive season, warn WC authorities
More from Local
New HIV survey: 'Prevention seems to be taking a back seat'
South Africa has the highest number of HIV cases in the world.Read More
New Ford Puma finally arrives in SA - 'pricey, but worth it'
Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson gives the new Ford Puma a big thumbs up after test driving it around the Cape Peninsula.Read More
KZN officials condemn former TV anchor, spokesperson Jeffrey Zikhali's murder
It’s understood the former sports anchor was killed on Friday night, with gunmen fleeing the scene with his car.Read More
What SPF should you use to protect your skin? Answer: 'The highest you can get'
A timely reminder that adequate sun protection is critical for your skin, and why, from Dr Charl van Loggerenberg.Read More
Load shedding exemption court ruling described as monumental
The Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Eskom have been ordered to offset the power utility’s planned power cuts at certain public institutions before the end of January 2024.Read More
Transnet given strict conditions for R47 billion bailout
The rail, port and pipeline company was given a lifeline on Friday when Treasury conceded to a request by the Department of Public Enterprises.Read More
Eyewitness News bags two awards at 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year ceremony
Eyewitness News online sub-editor Zongile Nhlapo won in the Opinion category, and reporter Kgomotso Modise did us proud by sharing a win in the innovation in journalism category.Read More
How Shein is affecting local businesses
Shein has become a major player in the retail landscape, but at a major cost to local companies.Read More
Leave seals alone! Cape Town introduces R3000 spot fines
The City of Cape Town will start enforcing local by-laws to prevent people from touching or feeding seals.Read More