What SPF should you use to protect your skin? Answer: 'The highest you can get'
From saline solutions to summer skin protection, Dr Charl answers listeners' questions on Weekend Breakfast.
It's summer, the holiday season is approaching, and South Africa's beautiful outdoors is calling.
The warning on Doctor's Surgery this weekend is, don't neglect the all-important rule of protecting your skin from our fierce sun.
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg also emphasizes that this is not limited to the coast - at higher altitudes we also have significant UV sun exposure.
RELATED: Take care of your skin this summer, whether white, black or something in-between
He explains the very basics of why we need sun protection:
Number 1, it's an ageing-related thing. The sun is quite harsh on your skin, and over time you need that organ to stay working well. And then you are obviously exposed in terms of the risk of potential cancerous change.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Sun protection is absolutely critical, put sunscreen on just about every day you're going outside - kids, adults... the whole shebang.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
What exactly is SPF? asks a listener.
Dr van Loggerenberg describes the term 'sunscreen protection factor' as basically a formula provided to help consumers understand the level of protection of the sunscreen they're using.
RELATED: No, sunscreen isn't the cause of coral bleaching events, says Rhodes prof
And what number SPF should we be using?
"If it's an appropriately credited product that you're using, then the real answer is, the highest you can get."
This means using products with an SPF rating higher than 30, and preferably in the 50s range, he says.
It doesn't mean you're getting 50 times your normal skin protection, it's really just a mathematical formula for a slight increase in (the duration of) normal protection... but the short answer is, pick the biggest number you can get.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
The old thing of the baby oils and the lightweight stuff because 'I want to get a tan' - can you believe there are still people out there who say that! Just ditch that and get the maximum protection you can, and stay healthy.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Scroll up to listen to the doctor's advice (skip to 4:25)
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_17799099_beach-woman-funky-happy-and-colorful-wearing-sunglasses-and-beach-hat-having-summer-fun-during-trave.html?vti=miao6pd6whav6tiz8g-1-42
More from Local
New HIV survey: 'Prevention seems to be taking a back seat'
South Africa has the highest number of HIV cases in the world.Read More
New Ford Puma finally arrives in SA - 'pricey, but worth it'
Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson gives the new Ford Puma a big thumbs up after test driving it around the Cape Peninsula.Read More
KZN officials condemn former TV anchor, spokesperson Jeffrey Zikhali's murder
It’s understood the former sports anchor was killed on Friday night, with gunmen fleeing the scene with his car.Read More
Zero tolerance for errant road users this festive season, warn WC authorities
More than 580 traffic officers are set to be deployed throughout the Western Cape this holiday season, as traffic authorities hope to bring road fatalities further down this year.Read More
Load shedding exemption court ruling described as monumental
The Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Eskom have been ordered to offset the power utility’s planned power cuts at certain public institutions before the end of January 2024.Read More
Transnet given strict conditions for R47 billion bailout
The rail, port and pipeline company was given a lifeline on Friday when Treasury conceded to a request by the Department of Public Enterprises.Read More
Eyewitness News bags two awards at 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year ceremony
Eyewitness News online sub-editor Zongile Nhlapo won in the Opinion category, and reporter Kgomotso Modise did us proud by sharing a win in the innovation in journalism category.Read More
How Shein is affecting local businesses
Shein has become a major player in the retail landscape, but at a major cost to local companies.Read More
Leave seals alone! Cape Town introduces R3000 spot fines
The City of Cape Town will start enforcing local by-laws to prevent people from touching or feeding seals.Read More
More from Lifestyle
SA's cheapest electric vehicle: 'It's a good-looking car, but it's pricey'
The newly launched GWM ORA 03 is currently the most affordable EV in the country.Read More
New Ford Puma finally arrives in SA - 'pricey, but worth it'
Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson gives the new Ford Puma a big thumbs up after test driving it around the Cape Peninsula.Read More
Exercising as a family: 'It's good quality time with the added health benefits'
You don't have to stick to traditional forms of exercise; simply make a point to move together.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Abongile Nzelenzele shares his top three picks. Listen below.Read More
Struggling with low libido? Tips and tricks to get you back in the mood
When it comes to having sex having both parties in the right mood is crucial, but sometimes this takes a bit of work.Read More
Discovery Insure drive trends: how fuel price impacts driving behaviour
Discovery Insure has released its latest drive trends and come up with some interesting observations.Read More
ChatGPT turns 1!
What the AI chatbot’s success says as much about humans as technology.Read More
HIV is still a leading killer in Africa despite medical breakthroughs
About 38 million people around the world are living with HIV.Read More
Leave seals alone! Cape Town introduces R3000 spot fines
The City of Cape Town will start enforcing local by-laws to prevent people from touching or feeding seals.Read More