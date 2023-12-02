New Ford Puma finally arrives in SA - 'pricey, but worth it'
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson on Weekend Breakfast.
The new Ford Puma has finally arrived on our shores, and motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson gives it a big thumbs up after test driving it around the Cape Peninsula.
Ferguson describes its class as a subcompact crossover SUV, where the competition includes the likes of the VW T-Roc, VW Taigo and Hyundai Kona.
RELATED: CAR REVIEW We drive the 'unbelievable' new Ford Ranger Raptor
She believes the Puma is going to be a significant player in this segment, standing very well against its competitors.
This is not an easy segment to get volume in... It's more of that niche subcompact SUV segment where I think the T-Roc is currently the best seller, at about 100 units a month. It's a segment that I think appeals to people that want something that looks stylish, that's a little bit more classy than say the Toyota Urban Cruiser... with more of a premium feel.Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist
In terms of styling, it's a very good-looking car Ferguson says. She highlights its 'coupe-like back and beautiful grille in the front'.
She notes that the new Puma is based on the popular Fiesta hatchback, which Ford no longer offers new in South Africa.
It's like the SUV version of the Fiesta... The EcoSport has also been phased out, so in many ways people are looking at the Ford Puma to kind of replace the EcoSport, which was the compact SUV... but in fact the Puma is bigger and, thankfully, the boot space is also sizeably bigger.Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist
I found it very nippy, it took to the kind of mountainous bends that we were driving really well and had great roadholding.Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist
The Puma comes in two models - the entry-level Titanium and the top-of-the-range ST-Line Vignale.
Ferguson says that if she had the option, she'd pick the more upmarket Vignale, for obvious reasons!
It's got bigger tyres, and I really liked the look of the Vignale as well... It has a more leather-like interior, it's got heated seats... In terms of the drive it's got sports suspension, so I could definitely feel the difference between the two models.Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist
While the price might seem steep for those in this market, what the Puma offers actually makes the cost worth it, Ferguson says.
The Titanium sells for R569 000, and the Vignale will set you back R613 900.
Click here to find out more about the new Puma, and scroll up to listen to Ferguson's review (skip to 6:54)
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/anzheni/anzheni2003/anzheni200300154/142679223-frankfurt-germany-sept-2019-blue-ford-puma-ecoboost-hybrid-iaa-international-motor-show-auto.jpg
More from Lifestyle
SA's cheapest electric vehicle: 'It's a good-looking car, but it's pricey'
The newly launched GWM ORA 03 is currently the most affordable EV in the country.Read More
What SPF should you use to protect your skin? Answer: 'The highest you can get'
A timely reminder that adequate sun protection is critical for your skin, and why, from Dr Charl van Loggerenberg.Read More
Exercising as a family: 'It's good quality time with the added health benefits'
You don't have to stick to traditional forms of exercise; simply make a point to move together.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Abongile Nzelenzele shares his top three picks. Listen below.Read More
Struggling with low libido? Tips and tricks to get you back in the mood
When it comes to having sex having both parties in the right mood is crucial, but sometimes this takes a bit of work.Read More
Discovery Insure drive trends: how fuel price impacts driving behaviour
Discovery Insure has released its latest drive trends and come up with some interesting observations.Read More
ChatGPT turns 1!
What the AI chatbot’s success says as much about humans as technology.Read More
HIV is still a leading killer in Africa despite medical breakthroughs
About 38 million people around the world are living with HIV.Read More
Leave seals alone! Cape Town introduces R3000 spot fines
The City of Cape Town will start enforcing local by-laws to prevent people from touching or feeding seals.Read More
More from Local
New HIV survey: 'Prevention seems to be taking a back seat'
South Africa has the highest number of HIV cases in the world.Read More
KZN officials condemn former TV anchor, spokesperson Jeffrey Zikhali's murder
It’s understood the former sports anchor was killed on Friday night, with gunmen fleeing the scene with his car.Read More
What SPF should you use to protect your skin? Answer: 'The highest you can get'
A timely reminder that adequate sun protection is critical for your skin, and why, from Dr Charl van Loggerenberg.Read More
Zero tolerance for errant road users this festive season, warn WC authorities
More than 580 traffic officers are set to be deployed throughout the Western Cape this holiday season, as traffic authorities hope to bring road fatalities further down this year.Read More
Load shedding exemption court ruling described as monumental
The Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Eskom have been ordered to offset the power utility’s planned power cuts at certain public institutions before the end of January 2024.Read More
Transnet given strict conditions for R47 billion bailout
The rail, port and pipeline company was given a lifeline on Friday when Treasury conceded to a request by the Department of Public Enterprises.Read More
Eyewitness News bags two awards at 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year ceremony
Eyewitness News online sub-editor Zongile Nhlapo won in the Opinion category, and reporter Kgomotso Modise did us proud by sharing a win in the innovation in journalism category.Read More
How Shein is affecting local businesses
Shein has become a major player in the retail landscape, but at a major cost to local companies.Read More
Leave seals alone! Cape Town introduces R3000 spot fines
The City of Cape Town will start enforcing local by-laws to prevent people from touching or feeding seals.Read More