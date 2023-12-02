Game time: Behind the scenes with SA stars of new reality show Sports Wives
Abongile Nzelenzele goes behind the scenes of 'Sports Wives', which premieres on Showmax on 5 December.
'Being married to a sports star is easier said than done.'
'Soccer players will date you until you're outdated.'
Those are some of the lines featured in the trailer for Sports Wives, a new reality show from Showmax that premieres on Tuesday 5 December.
The series "turns up the heat and drama off-field", promises Showmax.
Ahead of the screening of the first episode, Abongile Nzelenzele gets some inside info from two of the 'sports wives' and Nonhlanhla Dlamini, the creator and executive producer of the show.
It is a reality show with a difference says Dlamini and, aside from all the drama, it's really about telling the human stories of these women.
She emphasizes it was important for them to ensure that the first season of Sports Wives is 'as inclusive and relatable as possible'.
We were deliberate in looking for ladies who were married to other ladies, in teams that are hardly ever recognised. Banyana Banyana players are doing exceptionally well, but you hardly ever find any interest in the players or their spouses... so it was very important for us to get those ladies on to the show and to also look at the LGBTQ+ community as well...Nonhlanhla Dlamini, Executive Producer - Sports Wives
...because you hardly ever see reality shows that feature them as the main cast... They bring a gay friend on to a show to kind of 'colour in' the content...Nonhlanhla Dlamini, Executive Producer - Sports Wives
Our desire was to go as broad as possible. Unfortunately this time around it didn't come to pass, but we did manage to get a rugby player... We were looking at cricket, at horse racing, water polo; we did cast our net far and wide.Nonhlanhla Dlamini, Executive Producer - Sports Wives
One of the characters is Christa Kgamphe-Jane, who is married to Banyana Banyana star Refiloe Jane.
For her, appearing on Sports Wives was not so much about about letting people into their lives as a married couple, she says.
I'm a bubbly social butterfly, I'm doing my PhD in sports, I'm a lecturer and a sports massage therapist... everything sport. I also take pride in community building projects, so I said yes is because I was given a platform to share my life story that could impact other people... the potential of making new friendships... and also a spotlight on the community projects that I do.Christa Kgamphe-Jane
Stay glued to your screens... It's going to be a nice ride, a little bumpy, but enjoy it.Christa Kgamphe-Jane
Also featured is Bomzi September, the wife of ex-footballer Thabo September.
For her, appearing on the show was a way to step out of her comfort zone and to allow fans a glimpse of what life in the spotlight is really like.
It was to try something different, but also just to allow people into our lives, and to understand the pressures that we as the wives actually go through... It's time for people to know that there's so much going on in the background beforewe get dolled up and sit in those stadiums and start screaming for our men. I don't think people realise the hard work that comes before that.Bomzi September
My husband's very supportive... right now with Tuesday coming up he's so excited for me, and looking forward to see what happened when he wasn't on screen with us.Bomzi September
Like Kgamphe-Jane, she urges fans watching the show to 'enjoy the ride'.
She adds the rider that they should expect the unexpected - 'Come in with an open mind because you're going to be blown away!'
And, a final word from Dlamini:
'It's not just about the drama and the glitz and glam. There are human stories and we do see the journeys, and I hope the audience can take stuff away from that.'
Scroll up to listen to the enlightening interviews, and watch the trailer for Sports Wives below:
More from Lifestyle
Here’s how you can live debt-free this festive season
It's the most wonderful time of the year...but celebrations shouldn't cause us to overspend.Read More
Childhood trauma explored in new documentary by Cape Town therapist
Sara-Jayne speaks to trauma-informed therapist Claudia Roodt about the forthcoming screening of her documentary, ‘The Gift Of My Trauma’ at the Labia Theatre on 8 December.Read More
Life lessons children can learn from gardening
From patience to responsibility to math skills, there are several valuable lessons children can learn from gardening.Read More
[WATCH] SA 'mermaid' avoids disaster after tail gets stuck in mall aquarium
The professional mermaid responded with an explanation of how she escaped drowning when her tail got stuck, after a clip of the incident went viral.Read More
SA's cheapest electric vehicle: 'It's a good-looking car, but it's pricey'
The newly launched GWM ORA 03 is currently the most affordable EV in the country.Read More
New Ford Puma finally arrives in SA - 'pricey, but worth it'
Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson gives the new Ford Puma a big thumbs up after test driving it around the Cape Peninsula.Read More
What SPF should you use to protect your skin? Answer: 'The highest you can get'
A timely reminder that adequate sun protection is critical for your skin, and why, from Dr Charl van Loggerenberg.Read More
Exercising as a family: 'It's good quality time with the added health benefits'
You don't have to stick to traditional forms of exercise; simply make a point to move together.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Abongile Nzelenzele shares his top three picks. Listen below.Read More
More from Entertainment
R&B singer Joe to tour SA in 2024
The highly anticipated tour will take place in April.Read More
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith Dr Lizelle Grobler on Sunday
Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Dutch King awards Trevor Noah with the prestigious 2023 Erasmus Prize
The South African comedian becomes only the second comedian to be awarded this prize since 1965.Read More
Bey-hive! ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor TODAY
Catch all the behind-the-scenes and onstage action as ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor.Read More
Miss SA, Natasha Joubert launches education programme for women in tech
Miss SA, Natasha Joubert joins The Flash Drive for her first in-person interview in Cape Town and chats about her latest project.Read More
'Bathong! This is wild': X reacts to the one item Tyla NEVER leaves SA without
[WATCH] South African food versus America: Grammy-nominated Tyla settles the debate once and for all.Read More
Final bell rings for matrics, time to CELEBRATE! Plett Rage is waiting...
Matric exams are done; Plett Rage is ready to host the end of your final chapter of school!Read More
Father-son duo teams up for trans-positive Netflix film 'Runs in the Family'
We wanted to see our positive relationship reflected, says Gabe Gabriel, screenplay writer.Read More
Wynberg's Youngtsa CPT to headline next month's Cape Town Arts Festival
The Cape Town Arts festival returned last year for the first time since 2019, due to the impact of the Covid pandemic.Read More