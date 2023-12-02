[WATCH] SA 'mermaid' avoids disaster after tail gets stuck in mall aquarium





Screengrab of professional mermaid at Cresta Shopping Centre swimming free after her tail gets stuck, from video on TikTok @fezilemagula

Onlookers were horrified to see a professional mermaid (yes, it's a job!) getting into trouble recenty during her act in an aquarium tank in Joburg's Cresta Shopping Centre.

Watching shoppers were entranced as the woman swirled gracefully under water, but then her big smile was replaced by panic when her mertail got stuck on the coral display at the bottom of the tank.

Quick thinking saved 'Nokukhanya the sister mermaid' from drowning - she deftly slipped out of her tail, with enough breath left to reach the surface.

The escape was filmed and the footage has gone viral on social media.

A clip posted on TikTok has racked up 17.5 million views in six days, and the incident has made international news.

'Nokukhanya' has responded with a video of her own, emphasizing that her training enabled her to deal with a potentially life-threatening situation.

Explaining what led to her 'unfortunate derobing', Nokukhanya reiterated that her tail had got caught on the coral in the display.

Due to the air releasing out of my lungs I was not able to retrieve it, and therefore I did a quick release, and this is what we practise for. Nokukhanya the sister mermaid

Every professional mermaid has to know how to eject out of their tails in case of an emergency. It's unfortunate that it spoilt the magic in the moment, but it proves to be an important teaching opportunity. Nokukhanya the sister mermaid

'Remember, safety first', she concluded, also wishing everyone safe swimming over this festive season.

Click here to watch her response video.