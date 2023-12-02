[WATCH] SA 'mermaid' avoids disaster after tail gets stuck in mall aquarium

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Inter-Hotel Challenge ignites passion and purpose in hospitality After weeks of being put through their paces, hospitality professionals were recognised and celebrated for their abilities at the... 3 December 2023 1:08 PM
New HIV survey: 'Prevention seems to be taking a back seat' South Africa has the highest number of HIV cases in the world. 2 December 2023 3:04 PM
Load shedding exemption court ruling described as monumental The Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Eskom have been ordered to offset the power utility’s planned power cuts at... 2 December 2023 8:45 AM
View all Local
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance. 1 December 2023 9:44 AM
DA dismayed political parties rejected motion to dissolve Joburg council The DA on Thursday lost its proposal to disband the City of Johannesburg’s council after 165 out of 270 councillors - including so... 1 December 2023 7:28 AM
Permanent end to Israel-Hamas violence crucial beyond a ceasefire - Ntshavheni Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made a clarion call for an end to what she described as the 'deplorable' killing o... 1 December 2023 7:15 AM
View all Politics
Transnet given strict conditions for R47 billion bailout The rail, port and pipeline company was given a lifeline on Friday when Treasury conceded to a request by the Department of Public... 1 December 2023 6:01 PM
National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports. 1 December 2023 12:18 PM
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers. 1 December 2023 11:43 AM
View all Business
Here’s how you can live debt-free this festive season It's the most wonderful time of the year...but celebrations shouldn't cause us to overspend. 3 December 2023 10:41 AM
Childhood trauma explored in new documentary by Cape Town therapist Sara-Jayne speaks to trauma-informed therapist Claudia Roodt about the forthcoming screening of her documentary, ‘The Gift Of My T... 3 December 2023 8:58 AM
Life lessons children can learn from gardening From patience to responsibility to math skills, there are several valuable lessons children can learn from gardening. 3 December 2023 8:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
[PREVIEW] What to expect of this weekend’s Carling Cup knockout semi-finals Stellenbosch FC take on Richards Bay while TS Galaxy will face AmaZulu. 1 December 2023 8:47 AM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
View all Sport
R&B singer Joe to tour SA in 2024 The highly anticipated tour will take place in April. 3 December 2023 12:53 PM
Game time: Behind the scenes with SA stars of new reality show Sports Wives The reality show 'with a difference' will give a front row seat to the lives of the wives, girlfriends and exes of SA sporting gre... 2 December 2023 5:30 PM
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith Dr Lizelle Grobler on Sunday Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am. 1 December 2023 2:45 PM
View all Entertainment
COP28: how bad climate change is already and what we need to do to tackle it Global temperatures have surged over the past year, with the monthly global average surpassing 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. 1 December 2023 1:24 PM
COP28: How 7 policies could help save a billion lives by 2100 If changes are not made climate change could kill a billion people. 1 December 2023 12:23 PM
History will judge Henry Kissinger's southern African interventions as a failure The former US secretary of state’s took great interest in southern Africa in the mid-1970s 1 December 2023 11:35 AM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[WATCH] SA 'mermaid' avoids disaster after tail gets stuck in mall aquarium

2 December 2023 6:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cresta
Cresta Shopping Mall
Cresta Shopping Centre
water safety
aquarium
crestaquarium
Little Mermaid

The professional mermaid responded with an explanation of how she escaped drowning when her tail got stuck, after a clip of the incident went viral.
Screengrab of professional mermaid at Cresta Shopping Centre swimming free after her tail gets stuck, from video on TikTok @fezilemagula
Screengrab of professional mermaid at Cresta Shopping Centre swimming free after her tail gets stuck, from video on TikTok @fezilemagula

Onlookers were horrified to see a professional mermaid (yes, it's a job!) getting into trouble recenty during her act in an aquarium tank in Joburg's Cresta Shopping Centre.

Watching shoppers were entranced as the woman swirled gracefully under water, but then her big smile was replaced by panic when her mertail got stuck on the coral display at the bottom of the tank.

Quick thinking saved 'Nokukhanya the sister mermaid' from drowning - she deftly slipped out of her tail, with enough breath left to reach the surface.

The escape was filmed and the footage has gone viral on social media.

A clip posted on TikTok has racked up 17.5 million views in six days, and the incident has made international news.

'Nokukhanya' has responded with a video of her own, emphasizing that her training enabled her to deal with a potentially life-threatening situation.

@fezilemagula

Mermaid went wrong 😂😂

♬ original sound - F. Magula

Explaining what led to her 'unfortunate derobing', Nokukhanya reiterated that her tail had got caught on the coral in the display.

Due to the air releasing out of my lungs I was not able to retrieve it, and therefore I did a quick release, and this is what we practise for.

Nokukhanya the sister mermaid

Every professional mermaid has to know how to eject out of their tails in case of an emergency. It's unfortunate that it spoilt the magic in the moment, but it proves to be an important teaching opportunity.

Nokukhanya the sister mermaid

'Remember, safety first', she concluded, also wishing everyone safe swimming over this festive season.

Click here to watch her response video.




2 December 2023 6:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cresta
Cresta Shopping Mall
Cresta Shopping Centre
water safety
aquarium
crestaquarium
Little Mermaid

More from Local

hotel, tourism industry, hospitality / Pexels: cottonbro studio

Inter-Hotel Challenge ignites passion and purpose in hospitality

3 December 2023 1:08 PM

After weeks of being put through their paces, hospitality professionals were recognised and celebrated for their abilities at the Inter-Hotel Challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: PENCHAN PUMILA/123RF.COM

New HIV survey: 'Prevention seems to be taking a back seat'

2 December 2023 3:04 PM

South Africa has the highest number of HIV cases in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ anzheni/123rf.com

New Ford Puma finally arrives in SA - 'pricey, but worth it'

2 December 2023 2:56 PM

Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson gives the new Ford Puma a big thumbs up after test driving it around the Cape Peninsula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former sports TV presenter Jeffrey Zikhali, who was gunned down in Mpangeni, KZN on 1 December 2023. Picture: Facebook

KZN officials condemn former TV anchor, spokesperson Jeffrey Zikhali's murder

2 December 2023 1:20 PM

It’s understood the former sports anchor was killed on Friday night, with gunmen fleeing the scene with his car.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maridav/123rf.com

What SPF should you use to protect your skin? Answer: 'The highest you can get'

2 December 2023 11:59 AM

A timely reminder that adequate sun protection is critical for your skin, and why, from Dr Charl van Loggerenberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie officially launched the province's Festive Season Road Safety Plan on the N2 near Caledon on 1 December 2023. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

Zero tolerance for errant road users this festive season, warn WC authorities

2 December 2023 10:26 AM

More than 580 traffic officers are set to be deployed throughout the Western Cape this holiday season, as traffic authorities hope to bring road fatalities further down this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © Antonio Diaz/ 123rf.com

Load shedding exemption court ruling described as monumental

2 December 2023 8:45 AM

The Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Eskom have been ordered to offset the power utility’s planned power cuts at certain public institutions before the end of January 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Transnet given strict conditions for R47 billion bailout

1 December 2023 6:01 PM

The rail, port and pipeline company was given a lifeline on Friday when Treasury conceded to a request by the Department of Public Enterprises.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Opinion category winner Zongile Nhlapo (l) and innovation in journalism joint winner Kgomotso Modise, at the Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards on 30 November 2023. Picture: Supplied

Eyewitness News bags two awards at 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year ceremony

1 December 2023 4:26 PM

Eyewitness News online sub-editor Zongile Nhlapo won in the Opinion category, and reporter Kgomotso Modise did us proud by sharing a win in the innovation in journalism category.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© arnoaltix/123rf.com

How Shein is affecting local businesses

1 December 2023 2:26 PM

Shein has become a major player in the retail landscape, but at a major cost to local companies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

@ zasabe/123rf.com

Here’s how you can live debt-free this festive season

3 December 2023 10:41 AM

It's the most wonderful time of the year...but celebrations shouldn't cause us to overspend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Claudia Roodts in-studio with Sara-Jayne Photo: CapeTalk

Childhood trauma explored in new documentary by Cape Town therapist

3 December 2023 8:58 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to trauma-informed therapist Claudia Roodt about the forthcoming screening of her documentary, ‘The Gift Of My Trauma’ at the Labia Theatre on 8 December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Life lessons children can learn from gardening

3 December 2023 8:25 AM

From patience to responsibility to math skills, there are several valuable lessons children can learn from gardening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Game time: Behind the scenes with SA stars of new reality show Sports Wives

2 December 2023 5:30 PM

The reality show 'with a difference' will give a front row seat to the lives of the wives, girlfriends and exes of SA sporting greats. We find out more from Christa Kgamphe-Jane (wife of Banyana star Refiloe Jane), Bomzi September (married to ex-footballer Thabo September) and the show's creator Nonhlanhla Dlamini.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: GWM website

SA's cheapest electric vehicle: 'It's a good-looking car, but it's pricey'

2 December 2023 3:35 PM

The newly launched GWM ORA 03 is currently the most affordable EV in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ anzheni/123rf.com

New Ford Puma finally arrives in SA - 'pricey, but worth it'

2 December 2023 2:56 PM

Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson gives the new Ford Puma a big thumbs up after test driving it around the Cape Peninsula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maridav/123rf.com

What SPF should you use to protect your skin? Answer: 'The highest you can get'

2 December 2023 11:59 AM

A timely reminder that adequate sun protection is critical for your skin, and why, from Dr Charl van Loggerenberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Unsplash/Gabin Vallet

Exercising as a family: 'It's good quality time with the added health benefits'

2 December 2023 10:10 AM

You don't have to stick to traditional forms of exercise; simply make a point to move together.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Facebook/@TEARS Animal Rescue

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

2 December 2023 8:38 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele shares his top three picks. Listen below.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© oneinchpunch/123rf.com

Struggling with low libido? Tips and tricks to get you back in the mood

1 December 2023 5:09 PM

When it comes to having sex having both parties in the right mood is crucial, but sometimes this takes a bit of work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

CoCT urges parents to use Identikidz safety initiative at beaches over festive

3 December 2023 3:12 PM

Eastern Cape officials urge caution on roads as carnage mounts

3 December 2023 2:19 PM

KZN Community Safety appeals for help in finding Jeffrey Zikhali's killers

3 December 2023 1:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA