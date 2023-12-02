[WATCH] SA 'mermaid' avoids disaster after tail gets stuck in mall aquarium
Onlookers were horrified to see a professional mermaid (yes, it's a job!) getting into trouble recenty during her act in an aquarium tank in Joburg's Cresta Shopping Centre.
Watching shoppers were entranced as the woman swirled gracefully under water, but then her big smile was replaced by panic when her mertail got stuck on the coral display at the bottom of the tank.
Quick thinking saved 'Nokukhanya the sister mermaid' from drowning - she deftly slipped out of her tail, with enough breath left to reach the surface.
The escape was filmed and the footage has gone viral on social media.
A clip posted on TikTok has racked up 17.5 million views in six days, and the incident has made international news.
'Nokukhanya' has responded with a video of her own, emphasizing that her training enabled her to deal with a potentially life-threatening situation.
@fezilemagula
Mermaid went wrong 😂😂♬ original sound - F. Magula
Explaining what led to her 'unfortunate derobing', Nokukhanya reiterated that her tail had got caught on the coral in the display.
Due to the air releasing out of my lungs I was not able to retrieve it, and therefore I did a quick release, and this is what we practise for.Nokukhanya the sister mermaid
Every professional mermaid has to know how to eject out of their tails in case of an emergency. It's unfortunate that it spoilt the magic in the moment, but it proves to be an important teaching opportunity.Nokukhanya the sister mermaid
'Remember, safety first', she concluded, also wishing everyone safe swimming over this festive season.
Click here to watch her response video.
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@fezilemagula/video/7305624038213225734
More from Local
Inter-Hotel Challenge ignites passion and purpose in hospitality
After weeks of being put through their paces, hospitality professionals were recognised and celebrated for their abilities at the Inter-Hotel Challenge.Read More
New HIV survey: 'Prevention seems to be taking a back seat'
South Africa has the highest number of HIV cases in the world.Read More
New Ford Puma finally arrives in SA - 'pricey, but worth it'
Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson gives the new Ford Puma a big thumbs up after test driving it around the Cape Peninsula.Read More
KZN officials condemn former TV anchor, spokesperson Jeffrey Zikhali's murder
It’s understood the former sports anchor was killed on Friday night, with gunmen fleeing the scene with his car.Read More
What SPF should you use to protect your skin? Answer: 'The highest you can get'
A timely reminder that adequate sun protection is critical for your skin, and why, from Dr Charl van Loggerenberg.Read More
Zero tolerance for errant road users this festive season, warn WC authorities
More than 580 traffic officers are set to be deployed throughout the Western Cape this holiday season, as traffic authorities hope to bring road fatalities further down this year.Read More
Load shedding exemption court ruling described as monumental
The Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Eskom have been ordered to offset the power utility’s planned power cuts at certain public institutions before the end of January 2024.Read More
Transnet given strict conditions for R47 billion bailout
The rail, port and pipeline company was given a lifeline on Friday when Treasury conceded to a request by the Department of Public Enterprises.Read More
Eyewitness News bags two awards at 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year ceremony
Eyewitness News online sub-editor Zongile Nhlapo won in the Opinion category, and reporter Kgomotso Modise did us proud by sharing a win in the innovation in journalism category.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Here’s how you can live debt-free this festive season
It's the most wonderful time of the year...but celebrations shouldn't cause us to overspend.Read More
Childhood trauma explored in new documentary by Cape Town therapist
Sara-Jayne speaks to trauma-informed therapist Claudia Roodt about the forthcoming screening of her documentary, ‘The Gift Of My Trauma’ at the Labia Theatre on 8 December.Read More
Life lessons children can learn from gardening
From patience to responsibility to math skills, there are several valuable lessons children can learn from gardening.Read More
Game time: Behind the scenes with SA stars of new reality show Sports Wives
The reality show 'with a difference' will give a front row seat to the lives of the wives, girlfriends and exes of SA sporting greats. We find out more from Christa Kgamphe-Jane (wife of Banyana star Refiloe Jane), Bomzi September (married to ex-footballer Thabo September) and the show's creator Nonhlanhla Dlamini.Read More
SA's cheapest electric vehicle: 'It's a good-looking car, but it's pricey'
The newly launched GWM ORA 03 is currently the most affordable EV in the country.Read More
New Ford Puma finally arrives in SA - 'pricey, but worth it'
Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson gives the new Ford Puma a big thumbs up after test driving it around the Cape Peninsula.Read More
What SPF should you use to protect your skin? Answer: 'The highest you can get'
A timely reminder that adequate sun protection is critical for your skin, and why, from Dr Charl van Loggerenberg.Read More
Exercising as a family: 'It's good quality time with the added health benefits'
You don't have to stick to traditional forms of exercise; simply make a point to move together.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Abongile Nzelenzele shares his top three picks. Listen below.Read More