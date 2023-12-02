Streaming issues? Report here
New HIV survey: 'Prevention seems to be taking a back seat' South Africa has the highest number of HIV cases in the world. 2 December 2023 3:04 PM
New Ford Puma finally arrives in SA - 'pricey, but worth it' Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson gives the new Ford Puma a big thumbs up after test driving it around the Cape Peninsula. 2 December 2023 2:56 PM
KZN officials condemn former TV anchor, spokesperson Jeffrey Zikhali's murder It’s understood the former sports anchor was killed on Friday night, with gunmen fleeing the scene with his car. 2 December 2023 1:20 PM
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance. 1 December 2023 9:44 AM
DA dismayed political parties rejected motion to dissolve Joburg council The DA on Thursday lost its proposal to disband the City of Johannesburg’s council after 165 out of 270 councillors - including so... 1 December 2023 7:28 AM
Permanent end to Israel-Hamas violence crucial beyond a ceasefire - Ntshavheni Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made a clarion call for an end to what she described as the 'deplorable' killing o... 1 December 2023 7:15 AM
Transnet given strict conditions for R47 billion bailout The rail, port and pipeline company was given a lifeline on Friday when Treasury conceded to a request by the Department of Public... 1 December 2023 6:01 PM
National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports. 1 December 2023 12:18 PM
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers. 1 December 2023 11:43 AM
SA's cheapest electric vehicle: 'It's a good-looking car, but it's pricey' The newly launched GWM ORA 03 is currently the most affordable EV in the country. 2 December 2023 3:35 PM
New Ford Puma finally arrives in SA - 'pricey, but worth it' Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson gives the new Ford Puma a big thumbs up after test driving it around the Cape Peninsula. 2 December 2023 2:56 PM
What SPF should you use to protect your skin? Answer: 'The highest you can get' A timely reminder that adequate sun protection is critical for your skin, and why, from Dr Charl van Loggerenberg. 2 December 2023 11:59 AM
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
[PREVIEW] What to expect of this weekend’s Carling Cup knockout semi-finals Stellenbosch FC take on Richards Bay while TS Galaxy will face AmaZulu. 1 December 2023 8:47 AM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith Dr Lizelle Grobler on Sunday Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am. 1 December 2023 2:45 PM
Dutch King awards Trevor Noah with the prestigious 2023 Erasmus Prize The South African comedian becomes only the second comedian to be awarded this prize since 1965. 1 December 2023 10:46 AM
Bey-hive! ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor TODAY Catch all the behind-the-scenes and onstage action as ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor. 1 December 2023 10:36 AM
COP28: how bad climate change is already and what we need to do to tackle it Global temperatures have surged over the past year, with the monthly global average surpassing 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. 1 December 2023 1:24 PM
COP28: How 7 policies could help save a billion lives by 2100 If changes are not made climate change could kill a billion people. 1 December 2023 12:23 PM
History will judge Henry Kissinger's southern African interventions as a failure The former US secretary of state’s took great interest in southern Africa in the mid-1970s 1 December 2023 11:35 AM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
New HIV survey: 'Prevention seems to be taking a back seat'

2 December 2023 3:04 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
HIV Aids

South Africa has the highest number of HIV cases in the world.

Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO, Dr Fundile Nyati.

Listen to the full interview in the audio below.

We are definitely doing something right as a country, but the devil is in the detail.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) recently released a survey that highlights the positive impact of efforts to combat HIV, as well as the challenges that still need to be addressed to achieve further progress in reducing the prevalence of the virus.

The survey involved participants of all ages from all nine provinces of South Africa.

Picture: PENCHAN PUMILA/123RF.COM
Picture: PENCHAN PUMILA/123RF.COM

According to the survey, the percentage of people living with HIV in the country has decreased from 14.0% in 2017 to 12.7% in 2022.

"This translates to approximately 7.8 million people living with HIV in South Africa in 2022 compared to 7.9 million in 2017."

The overall Principal Investigator of the survey, Professor Khangelani Zuma, said several factors contribute to HIV prevalence.

"These factors include fewer people getting infected with HIV, more children born HIV-negative, AIDS-related mortality, and people aging and dying from natural causes."

The worst affected provinces in the country in terms of HIV prevalence are KwaZulu Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Free State.

The survey also found that the HIV epidemic in the country mostly affects black Africans, women, and young people.

For a full list of findings, click here.

When one goes deeper though, you will find that it's a bit of a mixed bag. There are some positives, but there are also some worrying negatives, but overall, we are making progress as a country.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO

HIV-positive youth between the ages of 15 and 24 is still problematic, irrespective of gender.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO

Prevention seems to be taking a back seat.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO

This article first appeared on 702 : New HIV survey: 'Prevention seems to be taking a back seat'




