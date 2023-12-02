New HIV survey: 'Prevention seems to be taking a back seat'





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO, Dr Fundile Nyati.

Listen to the full interview in the audio below.

We are definitely doing something right as a country, but the devil is in the detail. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) recently released a survey that highlights the positive impact of efforts to combat HIV, as well as the challenges that still need to be addressed to achieve further progress in reducing the prevalence of the virus.

The survey involved participants of all ages from all nine provinces of South Africa.

According to the survey, the percentage of people living with HIV in the country has decreased from 14.0% in 2017 to 12.7% in 2022.

"This translates to approximately 7.8 million people living with HIV in South Africa in 2022 compared to 7.9 million in 2017."

The overall Principal Investigator of the survey, Professor Khangelani Zuma, said several factors contribute to HIV prevalence.

"These factors include fewer people getting infected with HIV, more children born HIV-negative, AIDS-related mortality, and people aging and dying from natural causes."

The worst affected provinces in the country in terms of HIV prevalence are KwaZulu Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Free State.

The survey also found that the HIV epidemic in the country mostly affects black Africans, women, and young people.

For a full list of findings, click here.

When one goes deeper though, you will find that it's a bit of a mixed bag. There are some positives, but there are also some worrying negatives, but overall, we are making progress as a country. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO

HIV-positive youth between the ages of 15 and 24 is still problematic, irrespective of gender. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO

Prevention seems to be taking a back seat. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO

