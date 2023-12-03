Childhood trauma explored in new documentary by Cape Town therapist





As a trauma-informed therapist and trainer, Claudia Roodt has helped hundreds of people heal from adverse childhood experiences and shame and take back their power as individuals.

But Roodt herself has been through a painful cycle of hurt and trauma and over her thirty years as a counselor, has had to confront her own demons.

She explores this in her documentary called the ‘The Gift Of My Trauma’ at the Labia Theatre on 8 December.

Roodt told Sara-Jayne Makwala King that trauma-informed therapy was essential in understanding oneself

A trauma informed therapist does not look at the person's diagnosis or a pathology model, but rather focuses on what happened to the person. It looks at the root cause and why people's behaviour is the way it is. If I understand why I do what I do then I can heal. Claudia Roodt, trauma-informed therapist

Roodt is the youngest of three sisters, which she says was a disappointment to her lawyer father who desperately wanted a son.

She was dressed as a boy in her early childhood and raised in a family where joy and playfulness was not encouraged.

Everything was about keeping our father happy. My sisters left for university and I was twelve when my father had an affair. That year I did not do well academically and my father told me I didn't exist to him anymore. That determined the trajectory for rest of my life and led to addiction to tablets, an eating disorder and having sex with multiple men, in the effort of finding acceptance. Claudia Roodt, trauma-informed therapist

Roodt had no one to turn to during her years of turmoil and was forced to keep her struggles quiet due to her father's status.

When I was standing in the passage of the house where we went to film, I realised we all lived like five people on different islands. I grew up with severe relationship poverty...and I still find socialising within a group of people very difficult. Claudia Roodt, trauma-informed therapist

We all are what you've been conditioned with. If there's no community of people surrounding themselves in caring for you...your nervous system stays activated for the rest of your life. Claudia Roodt, trauma-informed therapist

The Gift of my Trauma will be screened at the Labia Theatre on Friday 8 December. Tickets cost R150.

