Here’s how you can live debt-free this festive season

December is the month of celebration, and for many, it involves spending more money than usual.

However, it's important to avoid overspending and falling into debt.

To do this, Roelofse suggests setting a budget, creating a list, comparing prices, making homemade gifts, and using cash or debit cards.

1. Set a budget: Before you start shopping, determine a clear budget for gifts, decorations, and events. Stick to this budget to avoid impulsive purchases.

2. Make a list: Create a list of gifts and items that you need to buy. This will help you stay focused and avoid unnecessary spending on things that aren't essential.

3. Compare prices: Take advantage of price comparison websites or apps to find the best deals. Don't hesitate to shop around for discounts and promotions.

4. DIY gifts and decorations: Consider making homemade gifts or decorations. Not only does it add a personal touch, but it's often more cost-effective than buying store-bought items.

5. Use cash or debit cards: Leave your credit cards at home and opt for cash or debit cards instead. This way, you can't overspend beyond what you have allocated.

6. Plan potluck gatherings: If you're hosting gatherings, consider making them potluck-style where everyone brings a dish. This reduces your expenses and adds variety to the feast.

