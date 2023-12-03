Here’s how you can live debt-free this festive season
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.
Listen to their discussion in the audio clip below.
December is the month of celebration, and for many, it involves spending more money than usual.
However, it's important to avoid overspending and falling into debt.
To do this, Roelofse suggests setting a budget, creating a list, comparing prices, making homemade gifts, and using cash or debit cards.
1. Set a budget: Before you start shopping, determine a clear budget for gifts, decorations, and events. Stick to this budget to avoid impulsive purchases.
2. Make a list: Create a list of gifts and items that you need to buy. This will help you stay focused and avoid unnecessary spending on things that aren't essential.
3. Compare prices: Take advantage of price comparison websites or apps to find the best deals. Don't hesitate to shop around for discounts and promotions.
4. DIY gifts and decorations: Consider making homemade gifts or decorations. Not only does it add a personal touch, but it's often more cost-effective than buying store-bought items.
5. Use cash or debit cards: Leave your credit cards at home and opt for cash or debit cards instead. This way, you can't overspend beyond what you have allocated.
6. Plan potluck gatherings: If you're hosting gatherings, consider making them potluck-style where everyone brings a dish. This reduces your expenses and adds variety to the feast.
Visit Roelofse's blog for more financial tips.
We've still got time to make a plan.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
Sort out your essentials first and then deal with the nice-to-haves.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
Let's not fall into the trappings that we usually do.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
This article first appeared on 702 : Here’s how you can live debt-free this festive season
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/zasabe/zasabe1812/zasabe181200026/114602399-a-beautifully-decorated-christmas-tree-placed-on-a-white-calculator-and-with-a-miniature-book.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Childhood trauma explored in new documentary by Cape Town therapist
Sara-Jayne speaks to trauma-informed therapist Claudia Roodt about the forthcoming screening of her documentary, ‘The Gift Of My Trauma’ at the Labia Theatre on 8 December.Read More
Life lessons children can learn from gardening
From patience to responsibility to math skills, there are several valuable lessons children can learn from gardening.Read More
[WATCH] SA 'mermaid' avoids disaster after tail gets stuck in mall aquarium
The professional mermaid responded with an explanation of how she escaped drowning when her tail got stuck, after a clip of the incident went viral.Read More
Game time: Behind the scenes with SA stars of new reality show Sports Wives
The reality show 'with a difference' will give a front row seat to the lives of the wives, girlfriends and exes of SA sporting greats. We find out more from Christa Kgamphe-Jane (wife of Banyana star Refiloe Jane), Bomzi September (married to ex-footballer Thabo September) and the show's creator Nonhlanhla Dlamini.Read More
SA's cheapest electric vehicle: 'It's a good-looking car, but it's pricey'
The newly launched GWM ORA 03 is currently the most affordable EV in the country.Read More
New Ford Puma finally arrives in SA - 'pricey, but worth it'
Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson gives the new Ford Puma a big thumbs up after test driving it around the Cape Peninsula.Read More
What SPF should you use to protect your skin? Answer: 'The highest you can get'
A timely reminder that adequate sun protection is critical for your skin, and why, from Dr Charl van Loggerenberg.Read More
Exercising as a family: 'It's good quality time with the added health benefits'
You don't have to stick to traditional forms of exercise; simply make a point to move together.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Abongile Nzelenzele shares his top three picks. Listen below.Read More