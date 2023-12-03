Inter-Hotel Challenge ignites passion and purpose in hospitality
The creme de la creme of the country’s hospitality industry was celebrated under the banner of the 2023 Inter-hotel Challenge. Teams from 26 top hotels across South Africa competed across a variety of hotel and restaurant services categories, from wine stewards and mixologists to chefs and pastry chefs, bakers, baristas, concierges and more. The cook-off and service presentations took place in late October in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban.
They take all the hotels and they pick a team to represent the different disciplines, starting with the concierge at the front and going to the kitchens. The candidates are put through a hectic learning curve. For example, the wine stewards going through learning at wine estates. They work with mentors, farmers and every single aspect of the industry. At the end of that they're put through a cook off with their own recipes which culminates the awards.Wendy Coetzee, Showcook spokesperson
There was a moment when I looked at all the people and what struck me was the incredible way the industry pulls together. They're all there because they want to bring hospitality to the next generation and the generation after that.Wendy Coetzee, Showcook spokesperson
Pastry chef Phathiswa Plaatjie is still beaming after winning Lancewood pastry chef of the year.
She's been at the Twelve Apostles Hotel & Spa for the past five years.
Plaatjie now heads to France for a three-week learnership at Chateau La Creuzette.
My biggest learning curve is trying new ideas and to be able to work on my own and handle functions and conferences. My biggest lesson was to develop my own confidence.Phathiswa Plaatjie, The Twelve Apostles Hotel & Spa and Lancewood pastry chef of the year
Mkuseli Innocent Vanqa from the Taj Cape Town hotel picked up the Concierge of the Year Award. As a "guest's best friend", a concierge becomes the traveler's right hand - a job that requires tremendous passion, patience, people's skills and attention-to-detail.
Hearing Innocent's name being announced was the most incredible moment for us all.Dale Scholtz, Taj Cape Town Head Concierge
Innocent towers just under 6 foot and one always feels his presence. He is the most charismatic and charming young gentleman and this is part of what worksDale Scholtz, Taj Cape Town Head Concierge
Scroll up for the full conversation.
Source : Pexels: cottonbro studio
