Anti-hangover pill which sold out in minutes in the UK officially in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed syste... 6 December 2023 9:22 PM
How safe is the water coming out of your tap? Not very safe, reveals report A report has revealed that almost 50% of South Africa's drinking water is unsafe for consumption. 6 December 2023 3:55 PM
Trade of toxic illicit alcohol is a huge issue, how to know yours is safe The illicit alcohol trade is much larger than we realise and poses a risk to the health of consumers. 6 December 2023 2:59 PM
View all Local
NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed syste... 6 December 2023 9:22 PM
Parliament approves bill that criminalises hate speech & hate crimes On Tuesday, the National Assembly agreed to largely technical amendments made to the bill by the National Council of Provinces (NC... 6 December 2023 1:07 PM
EFF slammed for turning Parly into a 'circus' as parties back suspension of MPs The National Assembly on Tuesday night debated and adopted the report of the powers and privileges committee, which recommended th... 6 December 2023 11:01 AM
View all Politics
Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster The Money Show interviews Impala Platinum's Johan Theron on the day of the memorial service for the 13 miners who lost their lives... 6 December 2023 11:10 PM
NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed syste... 6 December 2023 9:22 PM
Learning to let go: When to sell shares and when to wait it out FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx shares tips on learning to let go when it comes to your stock market investments. 6 December 2023 8:20 PM
View all Business
Learning to let go: When to sell shares and when to wait it out FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx shares tips on learning to let go when it comes to your stock market investments. 6 December 2023 8:20 PM
What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles. 6 December 2023 2:25 PM
Rich Mnisi and Adidas create Man United pride collection South African fashion icon Rich Mnisi has partnered with Adidas to create a Manchester United pride collection. 6 December 2023 2:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Local teen on fundraising drive to fulfill her dream of playing soccer in Europe Gabriella Niemack (17) has been invited to take part in trials at AFC Bournemouth in March next year. 6 December 2023 2:34 PM
Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history Banyana Banyana will get to defend their title after a 2–0 win over Burkina Faso [3–1 on aggregate]. 5 December 2023 2:58 PM
[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football "Most of them are pretty happy earning good money here in SA, being a big fish in a small pond." 4 December 2023 3:13 PM
View all Sport
Prime Circle and frontman Ross Learmonth part ways “With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.” 6 December 2023 11:17 AM
Baby on board! Ashanti and Nelly expecting their first child together The pair sparked pregnancy rumours after attending an event on the weekend. 6 December 2023 8:51 AM
Six NEW holiday movies to stream this December Grab the snacks and popcorn, we have the perfect list of Christmas movies to stream this December. 5 December 2023 2:04 PM
View all Entertainment
From electric chopper to talk of 3° temperature rise - Bruce Whitfield at COP28 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai - he gets updates from FlyNow Aviation's Y... 6 December 2023 7:42 PM
Tokyo taxi driver arrested for ‘maliciously’ killing a pigeon A man has been arrested after being accused of deliberately killing a bird. 6 December 2023 3:40 PM
Turkmenistan dictator buys EVERY SINGLE top player for his local football team Just seven months after Arkadag Football Club was established, the team won the national championship. 6 December 2023 12:43 PM
View all World
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Anti-hangover pill which sold out in minutes in the UK officially in SA

4 December 2023 10:13 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
hangover cure
Myrkl

Sara-Jayne is joined by Chris Oosthuizen, MD of Imperial Market Access Health Care, the importers and distributors of Myrkl, the so-called anti hangover pill which sold out within hours when it was released in the UK last yea
Myrkl, a new anti-hangover supplement, has just launched in SA. Photo: Myrkl.com
Myrkl, a new anti-hangover supplement, has just launched in SA. Photo: Myrkl.com

Over a year ago, a so-called "anti-hangover" pill called Myrkl was released online in the UK and it sold out within hours.

Myrkl claims to break down 70% of alcohol in 60 minutes preventing the dreaded 'babalas'.

At the time, critics claimed the product could contribute to alcohol abuse by encouraging more drinking at higher volumes.

The product has finally landed in South Africa just in time for the festive season.

In South Africa, Myrkl is being dubbed a revolutionary pre-drinking supplement designed to enhance your social experiences without compromising on how you feel the following day.

The supplement assists to break down alcohol in the gut and aims to leave consumers with less hangover symptoms the next.

Alcohol is predominantly is absorbed into the small intestine where its metabolized by the liver into acetaldehyde and acetic acid. When in a high concentration, these enzymes can cause the negative effects from alcohol consumption.

Chris Oosthuizen, MD of Imperial Market Access Health Care

Myrkl contains a trademark AB001 bacteria designedto break down the bacteria in the gut before it's absorbed. Therefore, when 70% is not absorbed it doesn't get metabolised and these active metabolis that causes the harmful effects of alcohol is lessened.

Chris Oosthuizen, MD of Imperial Market Access Health Care

The product also contains vitamin B12, which will as a normal supplement, improve energy levels. For non-alcohol consumers, it's not advisable to take the supplement.

Chris Oosthuizen, MD of Imperial Market Access Health Care

Interestingly, the claims about it Myrkl being an anti-hangover drug are not being made by the manufacturers because legally they’re not allowed to.

In the UK, the product has been advertised as a food supplement designed "for responsible adults who want to enjoy socialising without having to compromise the next day."

In South Africa, the marketing of the product is far different.

In South Africa, we're not positioning it as an anti-hangover cure but rather a pre-drinking supplement, because of the mechanism of action of the product and what it does.

Chris Oosthuizen, MD of Imperial Market Access Health Care

The product will be available at retail pharmacies across the country. For more information, visit myrkl.com

Scroll up for the conversation.




4 December 2023 10:13 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
hangover cure
Myrkl

More from Lifestyle

@golibtolibov/123rf.com

Learning to let go: When to sell shares and when to wait it out

6 December 2023 8:20 PM

FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx shares tips on learning to let go when it comes to your stock market investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Marriah Carey declares that's it's officially Christmas time. Image Credit: Mariah Carey/Twitter

What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list

6 December 2023 2:25 PM

New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Rich Mnisi new Manchester United pride collection. Picture: @therichmnisi/X

Rich Mnisi and Adidas create Man United pride collection

6 December 2023 2:20 PM

South African fashion icon Rich Mnisi has partnered with Adidas to create a Manchester United pride collection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rats / Pexels: Denitsa Kireva

Rats are more human than you think – and they certainly like being around us

6 December 2023 1:09 PM

Rats have a somewhat unfortunate tendency to enjoy living where people live.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Samantha Mynhardt, CC BY, screengrab from The Conversation

Golden mole that swims through sand rediscovered in South Africa after 86 years

6 December 2023 12:37 PM

De Winton’s golden mole was found in November 2023 through environmental DNA tracking after not being sighted since 1937.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 5 December 2023

6 December 2023 5:43 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Multidisciplinary artist Justice Mukheli on Instagram @justicemukheli

'If I didn't find creative ways to diversify my income, my art would suffer'

5 December 2023 9:16 PM

Painter, filmmaker, photographer... Local multidisciplinary artist Justice Mukheli is hitting his stride after leaving school without getting his matric.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kinwun/123rf.com

Why we don't see solar powered electric vehicles

5 December 2023 4:30 PM

Solar panels and electric vehicles are important tools in fighting climate change, but we have not seen them working together.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More than a year ago, Gibson Nzimande was homeless and surviving by recycling waste but on 19 October 2023, he graduated with his Master's in history. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Gibson Nzimande: ‘I was just trying to survive and also complete my studies’

5 December 2023 4:25 PM

From waste picker to Master’s graduate, Gibson Nzimande has had an incredible journey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: @bigbayevents Instagram, screengrab

16-year-old Amber-Rose Berry swims 33km across False Bay in 9h40m

5 December 2023 12:38 PM

Berry says the toughest part of this swim was the "distance" and "resisting the temptation to get out of the water."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Saps members are quitting at a rapid rate to join private security companies

Local

Tokyo taxi driver arrested for ‘maliciously’ killing a pigeon

World

What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list

Entertainment Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Security fallout from Phala Phala, memorial of Implats miners

6 December 2023 10:03 PM

‘I don’t let fear stop me,’ says triumphant SA yachtswoman Neuschäfer

6 December 2023 10:03 PM

Remembering 13 Impala Platinum mineworkers who died in Rustenburg

6 December 2023 9:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA