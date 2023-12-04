Anti-hangover pill which sold out in minutes in the UK officially in SA
Over a year ago, a so-called "anti-hangover" pill called Myrkl was released online in the UK and it sold out within hours.
Myrkl claims to break down 70% of alcohol in 60 minutes preventing the dreaded 'babalas'.
At the time, critics claimed the product could contribute to alcohol abuse by encouraging more drinking at higher volumes.
The product has finally landed in South Africa just in time for the festive season.
In South Africa, Myrkl is being dubbed a revolutionary pre-drinking supplement designed to enhance your social experiences without compromising on how you feel the following day.
The supplement assists to break down alcohol in the gut and aims to leave consumers with less hangover symptoms the next.
Alcohol is predominantly is absorbed into the small intestine where its metabolized by the liver into acetaldehyde and acetic acid. When in a high concentration, these enzymes can cause the negative effects from alcohol consumption.Chris Oosthuizen, MD of Imperial Market Access Health Care
Myrkl contains a trademark AB001 bacteria designedto break down the bacteria in the gut before it's absorbed. Therefore, when 70% is not absorbed it doesn't get metabolised and these active metabolis that causes the harmful effects of alcohol is lessened.Chris Oosthuizen, MD of Imperial Market Access Health Care
The product also contains vitamin B12, which will as a normal supplement, improve energy levels. For non-alcohol consumers, it's not advisable to take the supplement.Chris Oosthuizen, MD of Imperial Market Access Health Care
Interestingly, the claims about it Myrkl being an anti-hangover drug are not being made by the manufacturers because legally they’re not allowed to.
In the UK, the product has been advertised as a food supplement designed "for responsible adults who want to enjoy socialising without having to compromise the next day."
In South Africa, the marketing of the product is far different.
In South Africa, we're not positioning it as an anti-hangover cure but rather a pre-drinking supplement, because of the mechanism of action of the product and what it does.Chris Oosthuizen, MD of Imperial Market Access Health Care
The product will be available at retail pharmacies across the country. For more information, visit myrkl.com
