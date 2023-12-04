Streaming issues? Report here
CT police appeal for info after 2 hikers robbed at Lion's Head

4 December 2023 6:48 AM
by Melikhaya Zagagana
Police said that the victims were approached by an unknown assailant who robbed them of valuables at gunpoint.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are calling on the public to come forward with any information after two people were robbed at Lion's Head in Cape Town.

The stolen items include two cellphones, watches, and other items.

A recent surge in criminal activity on the mountain has sparked public outcry as the city anticipates an influx of tourists this festive season.

Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg: "Cape Town central police are investigating an armed robbery case following an incident on Sunday morning at about 04:45 on Lion's Head."


