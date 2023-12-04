443 young children (without guardians) saved from being trafficked into SA
Bongani Bingwa interviews Michael Masiapato, Commissioner and CEO of the Border Management Authority.
Listen below.
A joint sting operation between the Border Management Authority (BMA), Home Affairs and the South African Police Service has stopped more than 40 buses travelling into the country, holding 443 children packed like sardines without parents or guardians.
Children as young as eight years old were among those being trafficked into the country.
Unfortunately, this 'vicious cycle' is an issue that the country faces daily, says Masiapato.
He adds that, unless the economy stabilises, the cycle is here to stay.
As a means to tighten the screws on the illicit flow of goods and people in and out of the country, operating hours at ports identified as critical across the country will be extended over the festive season, with 380 additional personnel at selected busiest ports of entry.
This particular reality has been a challenge for South Africa for the longest time.Michael Masiapato, Commissioner and CEO – Border Management Authority
It's a very difficult issue, but this is what we deal with on a daily basis.Michael Masiapato, Commissioner and CEO – Border Management Authority
We continue to intensify our access control measures.Michael Masiapato, Commissioner and CEO – Border Management Authority
This article first appeared on 702 : 443 young children (without guardians) saved from being trafficked into SA
Source : A Border Management Authority sign at the Beitbridge port of entry. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.
