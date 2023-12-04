Happy 54th birthday, Jay-Z!





Legendary hip-hop artist Jay-Z celebrates his 54th birthday today (4 December).

The Grammy-winning rapper, record producer, and businessman (full name, Shawn Corey Carter) started his career in the late 80s.

Since then, he continued to break barriers, releasing 13 studio albums.

Take a look at the legendary rapper’s best songs

15) ‘Murder to Excellence’ (2011)

14) ‘Roc Boys (And the Winner Is)’ (2007)

13) ‘Run This Town’ feat Kanye West, Rihanna (2009)

12) ‘The Dynasty (Intro)’ (2000)

11) ‘This Can’t Be Life’ feat Scarface (2000)

10) ‘4:44’ (2017)

9) ‘Dead Presidents II’ (1996)

8) ‘Empire State of Mind’ Feat Alicia Keys (2009)

7) ‘Never Change’ (2001)

6) ‘Takeover’ (2001)

5) ‘N----s in Paris’ feat Kanye West (2011)

4) ’99 Problems’ (2003)

3) ‘Hard Knock Life’ (1998)

2) ‘Big Pimpin’ feat UGK (1999)

1) ‘Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)’ (2001)

