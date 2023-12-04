Professor Harry Seftel (94) was a national treasure - President Ramaphosa
Bongani Bingwa interviews Professor Daynia Ballot, a friend and colleague of the late Harry Seftel.
Renowned public health advocate Harry Seftel has passed away at the age of 94.
The "national treasure" spent more than 50 years in the Department of Medicine at the University of Witwatersrand, pioneering work on chronic lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and cancer, while sharing his knowledge to millions via public platforms.
He also hosted popular health education shows on 702 and the SABC.
President Cyril Ramaphosa described Seftel’s passing as another loss among a generation that defined the South Africa of the 20th century.
He was a relentless achiever who passionately educated generations of medical practitioners and researchers. He will be remembered for sharing his knowledge in the most accessible and entertaining ways which endeared him to his students and millions of people who learned from him via public platforms. Harry Seftel was a national treasure whose love for his work and the people of South Africa must be celebrated at this time of mourning and remembrance and must live on in the ethos of all healthcare professionals.President Cyril Ramaphosa
President @CyrilRamaphosa has been saddened by the passing of veteran clinician, researcher and academic Prof Harry Seftel. https://t.co/iF3YbuhobF' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) December 3, 2023
Ballot remembers his humility and great sense of humour.
He is survived by his wife, Effie, four children and three grandchildren.
RELATED: What in the world happened to medical radio guru Prof. Harry Seftel?
We should remember him as a great teacher.Daynia Ballot, Friend and Colleague
He was one of the pioneers of the healthy movement.Daynia Ballot, Friend and Colleague
He had humility and a great sense of humour.Daynia Ballot, Friend and Colleague

This article first appeared on 702 : Professor Harry Seftel (94) was a national treasure - President Ramaphosa
Source : YouTube: Altrisk
